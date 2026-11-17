Vickrum Digwa formally applies to appeal his murder conviction for Henry Nowak, arguing the verdict is unsafe. The killer seeks to overturn the guilty verdict following the increase of his minimum sentence to 25 years.

Vickrum Digwa has formally lodged an application to appeal his murder conviction, seeking to overturn the guilty verdict for the stabbing death of Henry Nowak. The 23-year-old killer, who murdered the 18-year-old student in Southampton on December 3, 2025, intends to argue that his conviction is unsafe and should be set aside by the courts. This legal move comes shortly after the Attorney General successfully argued that Digwa's minimum sentence was unduly lenient, leading to its increase from 21 to 25 years at the Court of Appeal.

Legal Grounds for Conviction Appeal

Digwa's legal team at Imran Khan and Partners confirmed to the BBC that the application specifically targets the safety of the conviction, distinct from the separate proceedings regarding his sentence length. The defense argues that the trial judge in Southampton Crown Court erred in excluding WhatsApp messages sent by Henry Nowak when he was approximately 13 years old. These messages, discovered during a police search of the victim's phone five years before the murder, allegedly contained a history of racist language that Digwa claims justifies his actions.

Also read Derrick Henry and Ravens Target Touchdown Equity Against Chargers

Furthermore, Digwa's legal representatives contend that the jury was unfairly influenced by the introduction of a secret police recording of the killer confessing to the stabbing. The defense maintains that the admission of this evidence breached standard legal protocols and rules of admissibility. They assert that these procedural errors fundamentally compromised the integrity of the trial, providing grounds for the Supreme Court to review the case and potentially nullify the guilty verdict.

Stakeholder Positions and Victim Context

The appeal stands in stark contrast to the overwhelming evidence presented during the original trial, which detailed an unprovoked and brutal attack. Digwa knifed Henry Nowak with a Sikh ceremonial dagger and repeatedly stabbed him before filming the teenager as he lay dying. Instead of seeking immediate help, Digwa fabricated a narrative that Mr. Nowak had racially abused him, a claim that led police officers to handcuff the fatally injured student while he was still conscious.

Advertisement

Police body-worn camera footage captured Digwa's deliberate deception at the scene, showing him insisting he was the victim of racial hostility. This footage later sparked widespread public outrage and unrest after its release, as it showed officers arresting Mr. Nowak despite his repeated cries that he had been stabbed. An officer in the footage can be heard responding to the victim's pleas with the words 'Don't think you have, mate,' highlighting the tragic consequences of the killer's false allegations.

Real-World Impact and Family Reaction

Mark Nowak, the father of the victim, described the decision to appeal the conviction as an absolute disgrace and shocking. He emphasized the profound unfairness of the situation, noting that while he will not have Christmas with his son, the killer's mother is set to be released from prison. Kiran Kaur, who assisted Digwa by hiding the murder weapon, was sentenced to three years in July and is expected to be freed next month after serving just one year under the Government's early release scheme.

Lucy Ross, Henry's mother, expressed her devastation at the potential early release of Digwa's accomplice. She pointed out the cruel disparity in justice, stating that while Kaur might soon arrange a visiting order to see her son, she is forced to visit Henry's grave to see her son. The family's grief is compounded by the legal challenges now being mounted by the man responsible for their loss, as they wait to see if the Supreme Court will grant the requested review.

Future Legal Proceedings

Despite the formal lodging of the application, Digwa does not have an automatic right to a further hearing or immediate judicial review. The courts must first determine if the arguments regarding the inadmissibility of the WhatsApp messages and the secret recording possess sufficient merit to warrant a full re-examination of the conviction. If the appeal is rejected, Digwa will remain in custody to serve the remainder of his 25-year minimum term, while the Nowak family continues to navigate their grief without the presence of their son.