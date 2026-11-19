Vicki Gunvalson stands by her comments on Real Housewives of Orange County as the cast celebrates L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, while season 21 remains uncertain.

Vicki Gunvalson has firmly maintained her position regarding her recent on-screen conduct as the 64-year-old cast member navigates the final stages of Real Housewives of Orange County season 20. Her stance comes during the L'Oréal Paris 21st annual Women of Worth celebration held on Wednesday, November 18. Gunvalson recently appeared in an exclusive sneak peek for the Thursday, November 12 episode, where she did not retract her earlier insults directed at costar Jennifer Pedranti.

Vicki Gunvalson Defends Insults Against Jennifer Pedranti

During the preview for the November 12 broadcast, Vicki Gunvalson, 64, reiterated her frustration with fellow cast member Jennifer Pedranti, 49. Gunvalson stated, "Low-hanging fruit is easy to pick, right?" This comment appears to be a direct response to ongoing conflicts between the two women. The Real Housewives of Orange County veteran is not backing down from her criticism of Pedranti despite the tension it has caused among the cast.

Also read Barack and Michelle Obama Join Producing Team For ‘Rumors’ Play Starring ‘The Real Housewives’

Heather Marshall Reflects on Season 20 Farewell

Heather Marshall, 57, shared her feelings about completing the 20th season of Real Housewives of Orange County with Bravo. She described her colleagues as "really strong women" and expressed pride in being part of the franchise. Marshall admitted uncertainty about the show's future direction or what is happening behind the scenes. She noted that she has known her castmates for many years and felt honored to work alongside them.

Marshall also highlighted the nostalgic element of the current season. She mentioned enjoying the return of previous cast members, describing it as a fun experience for the audience and the team. Despite her enjoyment, she acknowledged that fans and insiders are still waiting for official announcements regarding season 21 renewal or any casting changes for the upcoming year.

Advertisement

Casting Rumors and Future Uncertainty for Bravo Series

The two-part season 20 reunion, which aired earlier this month, has sparked significant online discussion and rumors about potential casting shakeups. Bravo has not yet confirmed whether Real Housewives of Orange County will return for a 21st season. This lack of official communication has left both the cast and viewers in a state of anticipation.

When asked about the possibility of Vicki Gunvalson returning to the show after her brief break, Heather Marshall spoke positively about her costar. She described Gunvalson as "quite hilarious" and expressed a wish that she had brought more of that energy to the screen during this season. Marshall emphasized the importance of leading by example for children, a sentiment she applied to her professional relationships as well.

L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Event Highlights

Amidst the professional uncertainty surrounding Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Marshall attended the L'Oréal Paris annual event at The Ebel in Los Angeles. The event recognizes extraordinary women who lead grassroots nonprofit organizations and create meaningful change in communities across the country. Marshall stepped out to support the cause and celebrate the achievements of these influential women.

While Marshall focused on her attendance at the Women of Worth celebration, other Real Housewives stars shared personal updates. Emily Simpson, 50, tearfully revealed that her 11-year-old son, Luke, has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome. Simpson explained that she and her husband Shane are doing a better job at parenting Luke because they now understand his diagnosis better, although the condition remains a difficult challenge for the family.