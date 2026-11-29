Vicente Fernández, the Mexican Icon and ‘King of Rancheras,' Dead at 81
Vicente Fernández, the Mexican entertainer whose illustrious career as the “king of rancheras” spanned decades in music and film, has died. He was 81. “Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.,” a post on the singer’s Instagram page said.
Vicente Fernández, one of Mexico's most recognizable and cultural icons, sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies in a decades-long career that brought him international fameVicente Fernández, the Mexican entertainer whose illustrious career as the"king of rancheras" spanned decades in music and film, has died.
He was 81.
"Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.," a post onsaid.
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