Vice President Vance Hails U.S.-Iran Deal as a Historic Turning Point for the Middle East

JD Vance announced that the Trump‑negotiated agreement with Iran will eliminate Tehran's nuclear ambitions, lift the Hormuz blockade and reshape regional stability, citing lower energy costs and new economic opportunities.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday evening that a newly negotiated agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will "transform" the Middle East and guarantee that Tehran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.

The pact, reached under President Donald Trump's administration, includes the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz and a mutual pledge to cease hostilities in the region. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government acted as an informal back‑channel between Washington and Tehran, was thanked for his role in facilitating the dialogue.

Speaking to Fox News, Vance described the accord as "a big moment for the United States of America," crediting President Trump's leadership and the effort of the entire negotiating team. While the full text of the agreement remains classified, Vance emphasized that it contains explicit prohibitions against Iran developing, pursuing, purchasing, or acquiring a nuclear weapon.

He warned that any benefits for Iran-such as the end of sanctions and the reopening of trade routes-will depend on rigorous verification mechanisms that ensure Tehran complies with every provision. If the verification regime proves successful, Vance believes the deal will reshape the strategic landscape for the next half‑century. He projected that the cessation of nuclear threats will usher in a period of stability, attracting investment and lowering energy prices for American consumers.

"This region has been a basket case for my entire life," Vance said, noting that the United States will be able to reduce its military and diplomatic expenditures in the Middle East, freeing resources for domestic priorities. He also highlighted the broader geopolitical ripple effects, including enhanced cooperation among Gulf Arab states, Israel, and a now‑peaceful Iran, which could create a new era of regional prosperity.

The Vice President praised the patience of the American public, arguing that their endurance allowed the administration to resolve a problem that has haunted the nation for decades. He asserted that the agreement eliminates the risk of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon and opens a "real space" for economic growth, lower gas prices, and reduced geopolitical volatility.

Vance concluded that the deal represents a win for both American taxpayers and the peoples of the Middle East, promising a future where energy costs remain low and the threat of chaotic conflict is substantially diminished





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