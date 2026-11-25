Vice President JD Vance asserts that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not under investigation by the Justice Department or national security agencies, countering speculation about potential pardons ahead of his scheduled congressional hearings in December.

Vice President JD Vance firmly dismissed speculation regarding a potential presidential pardon for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a Wednesday press interaction at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. The remarks came just days before the artificial intelligence executive is scheduled to testify before multiple congressional committees regarding allegations involving extramarital affairs and potential national security risks.

No Active Investigation Confirmed

Jensen Huang is under no criminal investigation, according to confirmation from Justice Department officials and multiple entities within the U.S. national security apparatus. Vance communicated this clear assessment to reporters while serving a Thanksgiving Eve meal to military personnel stationed at the base. The Vice President stated he had not seen any evidence suggesting Huang committed a crime.

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Vance emphasized that if any evidence of criminal conduct existed, it would be the responsibility of relevant legal authorities to bring a prosecution. He explicitly rejected the notion that Huang required executive intervention to resolve legal matters. The Vice President's comments served to clarify the administration's stance on the legal standing of the Nvidia leader.

Political Pressure and Board Reinstatement

President Donald Trump previously indicated that pardoning Huang was always an option, though he believed it was unnecessary. Trump also expressed disapproval of Huang invoking his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid self-incrimination during upcoming inquiries. This legal provision allows individuals to refuse testimony that could expose them to criminal prosecution.

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The context for these tensions involves Huang's brief resignation and subsequent reinstatement earlier this month. Huang stepped down after acknowledging affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence officials suspected her of working with China's Ministry of State Security, a claim Beijing has denied.

Donald Trump actively pressed Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang, asserting that the CEO did not present a national security risk. The President enlisted Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to persuade the board. White House officials considered Vance, with his prior Silicon Valley experience, an effective emissary for this task.

Upcoming Congressional Testimony

Huang is scheduled to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview with the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Select Committee on China on December 1. This session is followed by a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. Congressional staffers from the House and Senate Intelligence Committees received a classified briefing on the matter on Tuesday.

Officials from the CIA, FBI, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence participated in the classified briefing. The administration views Huang's reinstatement as critical to maintaining U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence. Trump fears that losing Huang could allow China to poach his talents and hinder American economic growth.

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Ongoing Scrutiny and Independence

The board's reversal on Huang's leadership has sparked questions about corporate independence and the intersection of business and politics. Nvidia and the White House face scrutiny over the President's close relationship with the CEO. Trump has repeatedly invited Huang to the White House and hosted him on Air Force One during a state visit to China.

Reports indicate Trump was previously briefed on intelligence concerns regarding Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. Vance stated that trials should not be conducted in the court of public opinion or based on anonymous news stories. He insisted that legal judgments must rely on concrete evidence rather than media narratives.