As Vice President Kamala Harris was chatting with reporters, she showcased an LP produced by Roy Ayers, the bearded man who would become her biological father. The story behind the music was a source of pride and hope, but it also elicited a feeling of desolation and longing. Despite the challenging relationship between Kamala Harris and her biological father, the song 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine' has an almost magical hold over her.

On a sunny afternoon in 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris shared her love for an LP by Roy Ayers , known for 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine.

' While the album didn't reach the mainstream, its title track, featuring a bearded man known as my biological father, holds an enduring appeal. The song's components have been replicated, sampled, and reinterpreted numerous times, resulting in countless versions and contexts. It has become a versatile track, fittingly used in both uplifting and mundane atmospheres. A testament to Roy Ayers' creativity and the timeless nature of his music





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Roy Ayers Everybody Loves The Sunshine Funky Grooves Vibraphone Player Sampling

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