Vice President JD Vance on Friday weighed in on the death of British citizen Henry Nowak, saying his murder is tragic and enraging.

Vice President JD Vance arrives to speak at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit,” Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X. “His murder is as tragic as it is enraging,” the post continued.

“He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it. ” Nowak, an 18-year-old Southhampton university student told police multiple times that he couldn’t breathe after he was handcuffed.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, stabbed Nowak multiple times and lied that he was a victim of a racist attack by Nowak, according to the BBC. Video cam footage shows a police officer saying, “I don’t think you have mate” in response to Nowak saying he was stabbed.

“Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last. Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response—the only response—is righteous anger,” Vance said.

“One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership. Anything else is an excuse. ” “It is because we love the West that we want to preserve it,” the post concluded.

“We love our civilization. We love our country. We love our children. And nobody—nobody—should ever die the way that Henry Nowak died.

May God comfort those who loved him, and may God rest his soul. ”The Webster Town Board approved the removal of an LGBTQ Pride flag from the Town Hall premises during a contentious meeting Thursday night. The city's oldest gay-owned and operated bar is reopening its doors later this month after undergoing a major reorganization and rebranding.

Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill Road and First Bible Baptist Church is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning while utility crews make repairs, according to the Greece Police Department. Wegmans temporarily pulls store-brand ranch and light ranch dressings from shelves





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Vice President JD Vance weighs in on the murder of UK citizen Henry NowakVice President JD Vance on Friday weighed in on the death of British citizen Henry Nowak, saying his murder is tragic and enraging.

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