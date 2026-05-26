Vicar of Tiddly: Clergy Disciplinary Panel Lets Off Drunk Priest Who Crashed Bishop's Car

A vicar who caused carnage in his bishop's car while three times over the drink-drive limit has been let off by a clergy disciplinary panel. The priest, Father Sion Hughes Carew, was arrested and handcuffed in front of his parishioners after the chaotic episode.

A vicar who caused carnage in his bishop's car while three times over the drink-drive limit has been let off by a clergy disciplinary panel .

Father Sion Hughes Carew, 40, had spent an evening drinking with the Bishop of Lincoln Stephen Conway at his palace before driving off barefoot. Just half a mile from Lincoln Cathedral, at about 11pm, he crashed into a parked Skoda Octavia owned by the partner of an Archers actress, before pulling off and hitting it for a second time.

Fr Carew then drove the one-year-old £48,000 Kia Sportage up a steep hill and, after appearing to stall, rolled backwards into a garden wall and railings, in a chaotic episode that has earned him the nickname the Vicar of Tiddly. Carpenter Brian Meagher, 78, whose car was written off by Fr Carew's accident, is the partner of actress Heather Bell, who has played Clarrie Grundy on the Radio 4 soap opera since 1979.

When police arrived at the scene, they handcuffed and arrested the barefoot vicar, who was wearing a tank top, and took him to the cells for the night – all in front of his parishioners. At Lincoln Magistrates' Court Fr Carew admitted driving the bishop's car while almost three times over the alcohol limit. He was banned from driving for two years – with a six-month reduction if he completes a safe-driving course – and fined £873.

Father Sion Hughes Carew has stepped away from his roles at All Saints, Lincoln, and as priest-in-charge of the nearby Norman church St Mary-le-Wigford, telling parishioners he was 'deeply sorry'. Fr Carew added: 'Many of you will know that, in the months leading up to that evening, I had been under a great deal of stress and struggling with depression.

'While this does not in any way excuse my actions, it does form part of the context within which they occurred. ' A source at the Diocese of Lincoln said Fr Carew, who had previously worked in the C of E's legal department, 'has not resigned and is currently on leave due to personal reasons'. The source added that the bishop's car had been repaired





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Vicar Of Tiddly Drunk Priest Crashed Bishop's Car Arrested Clergy Disciplinary Panel Criminal Offense Depression Stress Personal Reasons Bishop's Car Repair

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