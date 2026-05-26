A vicar who crashed into a parked car while driving three times over the drink-drive limit and performing personal and serious damage to the Bishop's vehicle has been let off with a reprimand and injunction following disciplinary proceedings. The Church of England found the vicar engaged in conduct unbecoming and inappropriate to his position. He has been banned from driving for two years and has stepped away from his roles at two churches.

A vicar who caused carnage in his bishop’s car while three times over the drink-drive limit has been let off by a clergy disciplinary panel following disciplinary proceedings.

Fr Carew rolled the bishop’s ¤8, 00 Kia Sportage up a steep hill and, after appearing to stall, rolled backwards into a garden wall and railings. He was banned from driving for two years but faced disciplinary action from the Church of England after he was found to have engaged in conduct unbecoming and inappropriate to his position. He was let off with a reprimand and injunction after stepping back from his roles at two churches.

Fr Carew blamed his reckless driving on his struggles with depression. Francis hastened his departure from his dual roles in the years leading up to this incident. Francis rolled the Bishop’s vehicle into a garden wall and railings, a chaotic episode that has earned him the nickname the Vicar of Tiddly. Francis that said he was deeply sorry for his actions and would seek help for his problems with depression which contributed to this incident.

A Church of England spokesperson said Francis remained a vicar. Francis aims for a new path and to help others in future. US(vp said he remained a active active vicar and leader efforts to help a_clergy suffering with depression and help others in need and overcameHTMLElemen





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Vicar of Tiddly: Clergy Disciplinary Panel Lets Off Drunk Priest Who Crashed Bishop's CarA vicar who caused carnage in his bishop's car while three times over the drink-drive limit has been let off by a clergy disciplinary panel. The priest, Father Sion Hughes Carew, was arrested and handcuffed in front of his parishioners after the chaotic episode.

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