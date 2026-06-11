Vibrant World Cup Opening Ceremony in Mexico City Showcases Latin Music Stars and Cultural Unity

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Mexico City, featuring performances by Shakira, Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, J Balvin, and more, alongside a message of inclusivity from Lila Downs and Salma Hayek.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opened with a vibrant ceremony in Mexico City, showcasing a blend of global music, cultural heritage, and national pride. Colombian superstar Shakira headlined the event, performing the tournament's official song "Dai Dai" alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Known for her previous World Cup anthems, Shakira emphasized the need for rhythm, danceability, and unity in a World Cup song. The ceremony, held ahead of the Group A match between Mexico and South Africa, featured performances from iconic Latin acts including Mexican rock band Maná, who delivered their classic "Oye Mi Amor" with pre-Hispanic dancers, and announced a Latin America tour.

Mexican cumbia legends Los Ángeles Azules performed with pop star Belinda, while Colombian reggaetón star J Balvin delivered a dynamic set that included "Que Calor," "Una A La Vez" with Ryan Castro, and "I Like It.

" Danny Ocean also presented his FIFA collaboration "Partidazo," surrounded by dancers in modernized traditional Jalisco dresses. Singer Lila Downs opened the ceremony, addressing the crowd in Spanish, English, Mixtec, and Nahuatl, highlighting Mexico's diversity and welcoming the world. Actress Salma Hayek, a noted soccer enthusiast, gave a brief welcome during the protocol parade of all 48 participating nations, expressing Mexico's honor at hosting the tournament's opening match.

The ceremony set an energetic tone for the first World Cup co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, which will culminate on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with a halftime show featuring Madonna and BTS





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World Cup Opening Ceremony Shakira Maná J Balvin Mexico 2026

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