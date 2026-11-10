VIA Link expanding on-demand transit service to more San Antonio neighborhoods

VIA Link is expanding its on-demand transit service, giving more San Antonio residents another way to get around without paying higher ride-share prices or relying on a personal vehicle.

VIA Link is expanding its on-demand transit service, giving more San Antonio residents another way to get around without paying higher ride-share prices or relying on a personal vehicle.

The service, which launched in 2019, operates within designated zones across the city. Riders can book trips inside a zone and are picked up and dropped off at virtual stops on the VIA Link map. The fare is $1.30 per passenger, and VIA officials said there is no price surging. Since its launch, VIA Link has served more than 2.5 million passengers.

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The program is designed to help fill transportation gaps in neighborhoods that may not have as much traditional bus service.

“These zones are set up to help provide service in those particular neighborhoods so the riding public has an opportunity to use public transportation,” a VIA representative said. There are currently six VIA Link zones serving areas across San Antonio, including downtown, Pearl and the area near Brooke Army Medical Center. Stone Oak is expected to be added soon. VIA officials said it will be the system’s largest zone and will include shopping areas and hotels.

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Riders should know that VIA Link trips must stay within the zone where they are booked. The goal is to keep pickup windows under 20 minutes, according to VIA. Goldie, a VIA Link driver who mostly works in the Randolph zone, said the job fits him well.

“The three legs of what I enjoy to do: I like to talk, I enjoy people, and I like to drive,” he said. VIA officials said the long-term plan is to bring more VIA Link zones to parts of the city that need additional transit options.

“We plan to populate the city with more of those pockets that are not as served as much,” a VIA representative said. “So over the next two years, you will see definitely VIA Link growth take the next level. ” Read also: VIA launches late night ride service for downtown workers