VHS pop-up store opens at Little Theatre during Anomaly Film Festival

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A collection of VHS tapes is pictured at the VHS pop-up store at the Little Theatre, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Genre Film Festival features the latest independent action, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror films from around the world.

Open in the theatre’s lobby for the duration of the festival, it featured thousands of tapes celebrating 50 years of cinematic history.

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“People have been really responding and really excited to get that bit of nostalgia browsing a video store shelf,” said Adam Lubitow, the director of programming for the Anomaly Film Festival. Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe that will temporarily call Rochester home before moving to Canada. Rochester, N.Y. — Work is underway on the last remaining wall to be demolished as part of a new development downtown.

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The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that it is opening a deer check station after chronic wasting disease was detected in a wild deer in Livingston County. Orleans County leaders clash over ending the Major Felony Crime Task Force in the 2027 budget. DA Susan Howard alleges political firings tied to a sheriff run; Sheriff Bourke cites $400K savings and restructuring.