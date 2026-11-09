Vets provide guidance as screwworm reaches Arizona dogs

Two Arizona dogs have confirmed New World screwworm cases. Valley vets say pets can keep their routines, but owners should check daily for wounds, maggots, or odd odors.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Veterinarians say pet owners should keep a close eye on their animals, with two dogs now among the five confirmed cases of New World screwworm in Arizona.

As of Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Agriculture had confirmed five cases statewide: two dogs, two horses, and one sheep. A department map shows all of the affected areas in Arizona are in Cochise and Graham Counties to the southeast The screwworm fly lays its eggs in open wounds, and the larvae feed on living tissue, according to Arizona Game and Fish. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the damage is serious and can turn deadly.

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The Department of Agriculture asks owners to check their animals daily for draining or enlarging wounds, maggots or egg masses in wounds, signs of discomfort or irritability, and lesions. Pet owners planning to travel to California should also plan ahead. The California Department of Food and Agriculture requires an inspection within seven days of arrival, a health certificate, and an entry permit for pets coming from states with an active screwworm-infested zone.

Owners should contact their veterinarian early to get the paperwork. Raegan Wells, an emergency and critical care veterinarian at MedVet, has practiced for close to 20 years. She said she has never seen a screwworm case.

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“It’s a reemergence. Screwworm was previously eradicated, but it’s new again,” Wells said. Wells said veterinarians have been alerted by both the Department of Agriculture and the state veterinary office, and are on high alert. Her biggest message to pet owners is to stay aware.

“If you see any wounds that are unexplained in your pet, especially if you see any maggots in a wound, that is something that you would want to seek veterinary care for pretty quickly. ” Josh Sosnow, a veterinarian in Scottsdale, said there’s no medication approved yet to prevent screwworm.

“We do have some common heartworm and GI parasite preventatives that have been authorized as treatments,” he noted. Sosnow also said owners whose pets recently had surgery should check the incision every day, and call their veterinarian if they notice any unusual odor. Wells said the risk reaches past pets, with humans also at risk.

“This isn’t just about animals. It can affect livestock, which is part of our food supply, and that’s very important for us as veterinarians to preserve and protect our food supply as well,” she said. Owners who notice a suspicious wound are encouraged to contact their veterinarian. Possible cases can also be reported to the Arizona Department of Agriculture by email at diseasereporting@azda.gov or by phone at 602-542-4293, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.