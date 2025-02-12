Veterinary Ophthalmologist Helps Animals See Clearly

Dr. Nick Millichamp and his team at Willowbrook Veterinary Ophthalmology are providing specialized eye care to animals, restoring their vision and improving their quality of life.

Veterinary ophthalmologist, Dr. Nick Millichamp, and his team at Willowbrook Veterinary Ophthalmology (the facility) are helping animals see clearly into their golden years. The high demand for their services has led them to open a second clinic in Pearland. Dr. Millichamp explained that dogs, cats, and horses are the most common animals requiring eye surgery, although he treats a wide variety of species, including animals at the Houston Zoo.

Common procedures include addressing entropion (eyelids rolling inward), glaucoma, and cataract removal. Heidi Scott brought her dog, Zebedee, for cataract surgery after noticing a decline in his vision around Thanksgiving. His struggles to see his food and surroundings coincided with a recent diabetes diagnosis. Dr. Millichamp explained that diabetes is a known complication that can lead to cataracts in dogs. Scott observed Zebedee's rapid decline from his usual high-energy self to stumbling around, bumping into things. She realized surgery was necessary when she learned that cataracts could be corrected in a single procedure. Dr. Millichamp emphasized that the surgery is often very rewarding for both him and his patients. Animals arrive blind and leave with their sight restored. Scott expressed her delight at seeing Zebedee's vision return. He could see again, and the blue cloudiness in his eyes was gone. He was back to his normal, playful self, chasing squirrels and regaining his happy demeanor. Dr. Millichamp noted that pet health insurance, though not common, may cover some of these common operations like glaucoma and cataract removal





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Veterinary Ophthalmology Cataract Surgery Glaucoma Pet Health Animal Vision

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pasternak Veterinary Center Provides Shelter and Care After Palisades FireDespite losing their home in the devastating Palisades Fire, Dr. Henry Pasternak and his family at Pasternak Veterinary Center in West Los Angeles are continuing to serve the community. They are providing shelter and care for displaced animals and accepting donations.

Read more »

Indeed Predicts Top Jobs for 2025: Veterinary, Civil, and Structural Engineering Lead the WayIndeed's analysis reveals promising career paths for 2025, with a focus on veterinary medicine, civil engineering, and structural engineering. The report highlights jobs with strong growth in postings, flexibility, and competitive salaries.

Read more »

Tucson Veterinary Clinic Overwhelmed by Donations for LA Fire VictimsVeterinary Emergency Group (VEG) in Tucson is struggling to find storage space after receiving an abundance of donations for pets affected by the Los Angeles fires. The clinic's Facebook post seeking donations quickly went viral, resulting in a flood of supplies. VEG is now searching for an enclosed trailer or larger storage solution to accommodate the generosity of the community.

Read more »

Dog Revives Stillborn Puppy at Turkish Veterinary ClinicA female dog brought her stillborn puppy to the Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic in Turkey. Veterinarians successfully revived the puppy, who is now recovering with his surviving brother and their mother.

Read more »

Comedians will raise funds to help fire-impacted pets receive veterinary careThe Annenberg PetSpace's 'Stand Up for Pets' event will support the California Animal Medicine Project.

Read more »

88 Animals Seized, 22 Found Dead in The Colony Animal Hoarding CaseThe Colony Police Department rescued 88 animals from a residence on Alta Oaks Lane, uncovering the bodies of 22 deceased animals. The homeowners are facing potential charges as the animals were found in deplorable conditions. The rescued animals are being cared for by veterinarians and will be placed with rescue organizations.

Read more »