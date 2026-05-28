A tribute concert at the Kennedy Center featured veteran musicians turning war experiences into music, spotlighting CreatiVets' therapeutic program and the center's planned two‑year renovation.

The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. , staged a powerful tribute to America's service members on December 11, branding the evening as "From Military to Music.

" The concert, part of the CreatiVets nonprofit's ongoing effort to turn combat experience into artistic expression, featured a lineup of veterans and active‑duty musicians who transformed personal war stories into moving melodies. Among the performers were Brooks Herring, a former infantryman turned guitarist; Brennan Clements, a Navy corpsman who now sings piano ballads; Jackson Perkins, a Marine veteran who plays the saxophone; and Torv, an Army medic who adds spoken‑word poetry to his acoustic set.

Each act wove narratives of trauma, loss, and recovery into its repertoire, underscoring the therapeutic power of art for those who have endured the rigors of conflict. The event was staged on the Millennium Stage of the Trump‑branded Kennedy Center, a venue currently under a comprehensive renovation plan announced by the institution's board.

The renovation, described by the center's leadership as a "long‑overdue restoration effort," aims to address decades of deferred maintenance, including water damage, failing HVAC systems, and structural concerns that have plagued the historic building. In a recent Truth Social post, former President Donald Trump explained that the center would cease entertainment operations for an estimated two‑year period so that it could be restored to what he called "the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur.

" Despite the looming shutdown, the center's programming this month highlighted patriotic themes, positioning the concert as a bridge between the institution's artistic mission and the nation's upcoming semiquincentennial celebrations. The performance was streamed live, reaching audiences across the country and drawing attention to the broader mission of CreatiVets, the nonprofit partner that pairs veterans struggling with post‑traumatic stress and civilian transition with professional songwriters and artists.

According to Roma Daravi, vice president of communications for the Kennedy Center, the event demonstrated how "art remains essential to the fabric of our nation, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," and it honored the role of creativity in healing. The audience, filled with veterans, active‑duty personnel, and their families, responded with standing ovations, underscoring the deep emotional resonance of the showcase.

The concert not only celebrated the sacrifices of service members but also highlighted the center's commitment to using cultural programming as a catalyst for community healing, even as it prepares for an extensive overhaul that will reshape Washington's cultural landscape for years to come





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