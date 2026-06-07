Veterans Memorial Park renovation to be completed this summer, FNSB mayor says

Renovations continue at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Fairbanks with a predicted completion in July.

According to Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Grier Hopkins, the project includes redoing the walking paths, landscaping the area and putting in a new pavilion for people to use for events.

“The old one was really old and pretty rundown and made of wood, and this one is big and beautiful and going to be open-air and have a good electric system to be able to hook up for presentations and speeches, to be used by the public,” he said. The project, being completed by Ghemm Company, came in at around $1.5 million, around 18% under the $1.825 million budget.

During planning, the borough took input from veteran organizations in the community about what they wanted to see in the revitalized park.

“We made sure we did not touch the monuments that have been there for, for years. Those are really important, really somber memorials for those veterans that have fallen,” he explained. When the park reopens, Hopkins cautioned, the grass will still take time to grow, “so it’s not going to be as beautiful right away as it will be next year and for decades to come.

” The mayor said he is excited to see how the park looks when construction is completed, adding, “It’s come together really nicely, to be what’s going to be an incredible park for us going... into the future. ” If a person or group wants to use the renovated Veterans Memorial Park for an event, Hopkins said they can reserve it through the borough’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’ll be able to set you up with electricity, make sure it’s available at that time, and then it’s going to be available for the public to use as it has been in the past,” he added. ‘I needed to stay quiet’: North Pole senator explains last-minute retirement as Rep.

Tomaszewski, wife file for Senate & House seats‘It’s like Yoda and Luke’: As one Alaskan ninja ages, another is just beginning his ascentThe prisoner & his mom: How are candidates who’ve never visited Alaska able to run for the state’s federal seats?





KTVF11 / 🏆 267. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alaksa News Fairbanks Alaska News Fairbanks News Fairbanks Parks AK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Normandy Veterans Gather for 82nd D-Day Anniversary Amid Poignant TributesVeterans, descendants of D-Day commanders, and French schoolchildren commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings with a march and ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial. The event honored nearly 160,000 Allied troops who invaded on June 6, 1944, and highlighted the addition of nearly 100 new names to the memorial, including Cecil Green. Only six D-Day veterans attended, reflecting the dwindling number of survivors.

Read more »

Normandy Landings 82nd Anniversary: Veterans Gather in France for Poignant CommemorationsVeterans, descendants, and schoolchildren gather in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, honoring the nearly 160,000 Allied troops who began the liberation of France in 1944. The ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial featured a march across Juno Beach, a minute of silence, and the reading of a remembrance poem by 100-year-old veteran Ken Hay. The event holds special significance as nearly 100 new names were added to the memorial, including Cecil Green, whose son attended for the first time. With only six Normandy veterans present, the ceremony underscored the urgency of preserving the memory of the sacrifice made during the Battle of Normandy.

Read more »

Trump accuses Maryland governor of delaying golf course project for military, veteransPresident Donald Trump said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is delaying a planned renovation of 'dilapidated' golf courses at Joint Base Andrews.

Read more »

Carlisle group seeks community help to meet annual goal for homeless memorial blanketsA volunteer-driven effort to support people experiencing homelessness is drawing community backing in Carlisle.

Read more »