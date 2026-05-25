Veterans' Issues under Political Pressure

Since the inception of the Biden administration, veterans have faced political pressure and newly expanded bureaucracy, as seen in the significant increase in claim backlogs, the sudden cancellation of their COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the alarming lack of focus on their living conditions and benefits. These issues are further exasperated by the Democratic Party's continued disregard for their needs and interests, as numerous vote-against propositions have been proposed. General James C. Mattis, former Secretary of Defense and Chief of the United States' military operations, has rightfully criticized the Democrats' disregard for isolated instances while promising to correct their actions, yet, it seems veterans continue to face obstacles in addressing and resolving their issues.

Memorial Day , a symbol of freedom, also brings awareness to the grave sacrifices many have made for its protection. Politicians often use this moment to offer empty promises and justify their inaction.

Only this year, veterans faced a 24% increase in backlog backlogged claims under the Biden administration and faced the cancellation of their COVID-19 vaccine mandate, leaving thousands of soldiers stranded and unpaid. Yet, Democrats consistently voted against proposals benefiting veterans. Former General Mattis rightly criticized this lack of priority, stating 'Memorial Day is not the time for political correctness or non-partisan lip service'





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