Veterans Gather for 82nd D-Day Anniversary in Normandy

A small group of aging veterans, alongside descendants and schoolchildren, commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy with ceremonies at the British Normandy Memorial, including a beach march, wreath-laying, and the addition of nearly 100 new names to the memorial.

Veterans from the Second World War have gathered in Normandy to mark the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history that began the liberation of Nazi-occupied France.

The commemorations, held on June 6, 2024, included a poignant march across Juno Beach, led by the Jedburgh Pipe Band and joined by French schoolchildren, coinciding with H-Hour-the exact time the initial British forces deployed in 1944. Among those present were serving military personnel, the grandson of British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, and a small, dwindling group of Normandy veterans, with only six confirmed attendees this year, the fewest since the British Normandy Memorial opened in 2021.

The ceremonies at the British Normandy Memorial featured the laying of wreaths, the reading of remembrance poems by centenarian veteran Ken Hay, and a minute of silence, with Defence Secretary John Healey representing the UK government. This year's anniversary holds particular significance as nearly 100 new names, including that of Cecil Green who died of wounds after being evacuated to a British hospital, were added to the memorial.

His son, John Green, emotionally visited his father's inscribed name, expressing a mixture of happiness and sadness. The broader Battle of Normandy, which followed the landings, resulted in 73,000 Allied deaths and 153,000 wounded, while German casualties are estimated between 4,000 and 9,000. Field Marshal Montgomery's grandson, Henry Montgomery, concluded a two-month, 22-kilometre walk across Sword, Juno, and Gold beaches as part of his 'In Monty's Footsteps' initiative, raising funds for Operation Remembrance.

He emphasized that remembrance should be an active, daily reflection on the freedoms secured by the sacrifice of over 22,000 men and women commemorated at the memorial, a lesson he believes is vital for younger generations





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

D-Day Normandy World War II Veterans Remembrance British Normandy Memorial Anniversary Juno Beach Field Marshal Montgomery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Normandy Memorial Honors 98 Overlooked WWII Heroes on D-Day AnniversaryAt the British Normandy Memorial, 98 names omitted for decades due to clerical errors are being added for the 82nd D-Day anniversary, including a US Spitfire pilot, a Belgian tank soldier, and Britons like William Thompson and Charles Coyle, whose families find profound solace in the long-awaited recognition.

Read more »

Normandy Veterans Gather for 82nd D-Day Anniversary Amid Poignant TributesVeterans, descendants of D-Day commanders, and French schoolchildren commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings with a march and ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial. The event honored nearly 160,000 Allied troops who invaded on June 6, 1944, and highlighted the addition of nearly 100 new names to the memorial, including Cecil Green. Only six D-Day veterans attended, reflecting the dwindling number of survivors.

Read more »

Normandy Landings 82nd Anniversary: Veterans Gather in France for Poignant CommemorationsVeterans, descendants, and schoolchildren gather in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, honoring the nearly 160,000 Allied troops who began the liberation of France in 1944. The ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial featured a march across Juno Beach, a minute of silence, and the reading of a remembrance poem by 100-year-old veteran Ken Hay. The event holds special significance as nearly 100 new names were added to the memorial, including Cecil Green, whose son attended for the first time. With only six Normandy veterans present, the ceremony underscored the urgency of preserving the memory of the sacrifice made during the Battle of Normandy.

Read more »

Pete Hegseth warns of 'invasion' of 'dangerous ideologies' in D-Day speechThe defense secretary made the comments Saturday during a ceremony in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Read more »