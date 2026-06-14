Veterans Gain Mortgage‑Free Homes Through Student‑Built Construction Program

Building Homes for Heroes partnered with The Villages Charter School to construct a mortgage‑free home for wounded veterans, providing hands‑on trade training for students and stable housing for families affected by service‑related injuries.

Building Homes for Heroes, a nonprofit dedicated to providing mortgage‑free housing for wounded veterans, recently celebrated a milestone event that highlighted the power of community collaboration and hands‑on education.

On May 14, 2026, the organization partnered with The Villages Charter School Construction Management Academy (TVCS) to deliver a newly constructed home to Army Specialist Rajae Jones, Sergeant James Tabares, and their families. The project was built from the ground up by TVCS students, who worked side‑by‑side with professionals from Building Homes for Heroes (BHH) to learn trade skills while directly contributing to a vital community need.

The ceremony, covered by Fox News Digital, featured Kim Vesey, president and general counsel of BHH, who praised the partnership as "phenomenal" and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to blend education with service. The families, who had previously lived in transitional housing while the husband coped with a service‑related injury and post‑traumatic stress disorder, now enjoy a stable, permanent residence.

Their two young sons have since found employment at the charter school, while the veteran runs a program for local youth, illustrating how stable housing can catalyze broader socioeconomic integration for veterans and their families. Vesey emphasized that the challenges faced by injured service members often stem not from personal choice but from the abrupt end of a career they entered expecting decades of service.

Many veterans who leave the military due to injury lack a college degree, a reliable career path, or even a permanent home, leaving them vulnerable to financial insecurity.

"People don't find themselves in situations where they can't provide for their family out of intent," Vesey explained, underscoring that a single paycheck loss can push anyone into hardship. By providing hands‑on training, TVCS students not only acquire valuable construction skills but also experience the tangible impact of their work, witnessing a plot of sand transform into a fully finished home.

Blake Tart, a recent graduate and son of a veteran family, described the experience as a lesson in perseverance and community responsibility.

"We were never satisfied with good enough - we wanted it to be perfect," he said, adding that the community should always lend a helping hand to those who have served. The initiative reflects a growing recognition that society must reciprocate the sacrifices made by its service members. Vesey called for broader public awareness of the systemic obstacles that wounded veterans encounter, noting that the lack of a fallback plan after a sudden discharge can jeopardize a family's stability.

By integrating vocational training with charitable construction, the program offers a dual benefit: it equips young adults with employable skills and provides veterans a stable foundation from which to rebuild their lives. The success of this partnership suggests a replicable model for other regions seeking to address veteran homelessness and unemployment while simultaneously strengthening local education and workforce development.

As the newly built home stands as a testament to collaboration, it also serves as a reminder that a nation's duty to its defenders does not end on the battlefield; it continues in the neighborhoods and classrooms where veterans and their families strive to rebuild and thrive





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