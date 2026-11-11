Veterans For Peace Calls for Reclaiming Armistice Day to End Wars

Veterans For Peace urges the nation to transform Armistice Day into a day dedicated to peace, criticizing current conflicts and calling for global disarmament.

On November 11, 2025, veterans and peace advocates gathered across the United States to protest the ongoing U.S. military involvement in the Middle East and to call for a redefinition of Armistice Day. Army veteran Michael McPhearson, executive director of Veterans For Peace, declared the day a turning point for the nation's commitment to peace.

Reimagining Armistice Day as a Peace Remembrance

Veterans For Peace's statement emphasized that Armistice Day should symbolize a universal promise to end wars. The organization highlighted that the holiday, originally celebrated on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, was transformed in 1954 from "Armistice Day" to "Veterans Day" by the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. McPhearson argued that this shift diverted attention from the true cost of war and obscured the pursuit of lasting peace.

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Critique of Current Military Actions

McPhearson accused the United States and Israel of engaging in an illegal, immoral, and dangerous war against Iran without substantial evidence of a nuclear threat. He warned that deploying nuclear weapons in the region could spark a global conflict. The advocate stressed that veterans worldwide yearn for "an end to endless wars" and that the U.S. should withdraw its forces from the Middle East immediately.

Impact on Veterans and the Public

Veterans For Peace composed a comprehensive list of the human toll of modern warfare, citing over 15 million deaths and more than 25 million wounded from World War I, and adding the casualties from World War II and the Korean War. The organization called for a shift in public policy that protects both veterans and civilians, ensuring that military engagements are justified, transparent, and conducted with civilian oversight.

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Next Steps and Public Engagement

Organizers plan to hold memorial services that include the ringing of bells at the 11th hour on November 11 in major cities across the country. They invite citizens to sign a petition demanding that Congress reclassify Armistice Day as a national day of peace and disarmament. The petition aims to gather signatures by December 15, 2025, before the next legislative session.

Broader Call to Action

Beyond commemorations, Veterans For Peace urges the U.S. electorate to confront policies that favor corporate interests over public welfare. The group argues that the economic and political conditions that enabled the rise of nationalist movements have created an environment where military interventions are easier to justify. They call for a grassroots movement to demand comprehensive reforms in foreign policy and defense spending.

Conclusion

Veterans For Peace's campaign seeks to restore Armistice Day's original purpose: a solemn reminder of the devastation caused by war and a pledge to work toward a world free from armed conflict. By uniting veterans, activists, and the general public, the organization hopes to shift national consciousness toward lasting peace and responsible governance.