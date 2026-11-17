Last week, the House officially passed the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026.

Millions of disabled veterans and some surviving family members are in line for larger VA benefit payments in 2027, with a 3.6 percent cost-of-living adjustment set to raise monthly checks.

However, unlike Social Security, the increase in VA disability compensation required congressional action. Last week, the House officially passed the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026, and the Senate approved the bill shortly after. The legislation will increase disability compensation and certain survivor benefits by the same 3.6 percent adjustment announced for Social Security, with the higher VA rates officially taking effect on December 1 of this year.

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Why It Matters VA disability compensation is a major source of income for millions of former service members whose illnesses or injuries were caused or aggravated by military service. The amount a veteran receives depends primarily on their disability rating, which can range from 0 to 100 percent as well as their qualifying dependents. VA's latest annual benefits data showed 6.9 million people received compensation or service-connected death benefits. How Much Are Veterans Disability Benefits Increasing?

The 2027 cost-of-living adjustment is 3.6 percent. For a veteran receiving $1,500 a month, a 3.6 percent adjustment will amount to roughly $54 more per month, or $648 over a full year. At the upper end, a veteran rated 100 percent disabled would see an estimated increase of about $141.79 a month, translating to roughly $1,701 more over 12 months.

However, not everyone feels this will fully address veterans’ affordability concerns.

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“While the increase could provide roughly $141 more per month for a veteran with a 100 percent disability rating and no dependents, the reality is that rising everyday expenses continue to strain household budgets, meaning the additional money may help veterans maintain their purchasing power without necessarily improving their overall financial situation,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek. Who's Affected?

The yearly increase covers VA disability compensation, and certain survivor benefits, including Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, will also rise in line with the COLA. Survivors receiving DIC would also benefit. A 3.6 percent COLA will increase a standard DIC payment by roughly $61 per month, according to Military.com, although the exact amount a survivor receives depends on their specific circumstances.

“The reality is, although a 3.6 percent COLA may sound like a nice number, for those experiencing rising costs across the energy complex, food and medical care, the increase may amount to very little,” Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group and the host of the 9innings podcast, told Newsweek. “Any increase is a positive, no matter the size, but there needs to be a reckoning as to how these adjustments are truly impacting those who receive them.

” What Happens Next Donald Trump's signature will still be necessary to fully pass H.R. 8552. Once the bill becomes law, the increase is set to take effect December 1, 2026.

“I'd call this welcome relief, but I wouldn't confuse a cost of living adjustment with an improvement in someone's standard of living. For many veterans, it may simply mean falling behind a little less,” Michael Ryan, a finance expert and the founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Hollie Silverman, Gray R. ThomasLast week, the House officially passed the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026, and the Senate approved the bill shortly after. The legislation will increase disability compensation and certain survivor benefits by the same 3.6 percent adjustment announced for Social Security, with the higher VA rates officially taking effect on December 1 of this year.

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VA disability compensation is a major source of income for millions of former service members whose illnesses or injuries were caused or aggravated by military service. The amount a veteran receives depends primarily on their disability rating, which can range from 0 to 100 percent as well as their qualifying dependents. The 2027 cost-of-living adjustment is 3.6 percent.

For a veteran receiving $1,500 a month, a 3.6 percent adjustment will amount to roughly $54 more per month, or $648 over a full year. At the upper end, a veteran rated 100 percent disabled would see an estimated increase of about $141.79 a month, translating to roughly $1,701 more over 12 months.

“While the increase could provide roughly $141 more per month for a veteran with a 100 percent disability rating and no dependents, the reality is that rising everyday expenses continue to strain household budgets, meaning the additional money may help veterans maintain their purchasing power without necessarily improving their overall financial situation,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, toldThe yearly increase covers VA disability compensation, and certain survivor benefits, including Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, will also rise in line with the COLA. Survivors receiving DIC would also benefit.

A 3.6 percent COLA will increase a standard DIC payment by roughly $61 per month, according to Military.com, although the exact amount a survivor receives depends on their specific circumstances.

“The reality is, although a 3.6 percent COLA may sound like a nice number, for those experiencing rising costs across the energy complex, food and medical care, the increase may amount to very little,” Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group and the host of the 9innings podcast, told. “Any increase is a positive, no matter the size, but there needs to be a reckoning as to how these adjustments are truly impacting those who receive them.

”Once the bill becomes law, the increase is set to take effect December 1, 2026.

“I'd call this welcome relief, but I wouldn't confuse a cost of living adjustment with an improvement in someone's standard of living. For many veterans, it may simply mean falling behind a little less,” Michael Ryan, a finance expert and the founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told