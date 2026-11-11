Cowboy Chef Kent Rollins Cooks With Veterans to Build Confidence and Connection

Kent and Shannon Rollins of Cast Iron Cowboy cooked with veterans through VETS Cowboy Kitchen, using simple recipes to provide structure, confidence and connection after military service.

For Veterans Day, cowboy chef Kent Rollins and his wife Shannon are highlighting how cooking with veterans can provide structure, confidence and connection after military service.

The couple, hosts of the Outdoor Channel's Cast Iron Cowboy, recently cooked with veterans through Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services, or VETS. The event was filmed Sept. 13 and 14 at Grijalva Cattle Company in Connecticut for the third season of Cast Iron Cowboy. VETS Cowboy Kitchen, a program offered by the nonprofit, was inspired by Kent Rollins' Red River Ranch Chuck Wagon Cooking School in Oklahoma. The program uses cooking to help veterans build confidence, self-reliance and connection.

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Veterans Discover Cooking Confidence with VETS

VETS began with equine therapy and has expanded to include activities such as archery and cooking. Veterans who gathered to cook worked in teams, shared stories and laughed. Some veterans the Rollinses met had little cooking experience, Kent Rollins told Fox News Digital. He noticed they followed recipes before becoming comfortable enough to get creative.

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Shannon Rollins saw a connection between the structure of a recipe and the transition from military life back into civilian life. When you get out of the military, life can feel chaotic, she said. With recipes, it is a format. You follow the format and you have an end result and that feels good.

Sometimes it is not about the food. I think that is the best part. For Veterans Day, the Rollinses are highlighting familiar, hearty food that can be made with everyday ingredients. You cannot get full on fancy, Kent Rollins said.

Hearty, Affordable Meals for Veterans Day

This is food that you have in your house. The food was meant to be hearty and filling. One crowd favorite was Shannon Rollins' corn fritters. She said she makes them with flour, corn, a little sugar and baking powder, with green chile or jalapeño and onion as optional additions.

She forms the mixture into small patties and fries them. She was frying them as fast as she could, and they were running out just as fast as they hit the pan, Kent Rollins said. The couple also served succotash and apple fritters to the veterans, leaning into fall ingredients and regional flavors. Shannon Rollins noted that familiar ingredients can help keep meals affordable.

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Even with canned goods, home cooks can make small tweaks to boost the flavor, Kent Rollins said. The goal, he added, is food that is easy on the pocket. The cooking experience also left the couple thinking about the value of small gestures that show appreciation for veterans' service on Veterans Day. Veterans may be carrying burdens others do not see, Kent Rollins said.

Let us take time to listen to them. Let us hear what they got to say.