Veterans Day Offers Highlight Growing Tribute to World War II Veterans

Businesses across the country are rolling out special meals and discounts for veterans on Veterans Day, while a family preserves the memories of WWII veterans through a new book.

Throughout the United States, companies are preparing special menus and discounts for veterans on November 11, the anniversary that honors all U.S. service members. The extended celebration also coincides with an effort by the family of former lieutenant Hobart "Hobie" Kistler to archive World War II veterans' memories in a forthcoming book titled The War They Won . Both initiatives reflect a national desire to honor those who served and to preserve their stories as the veteran population ages.

What the Veterans Day Promotions Entail

Applebee's is offering a free burger for veterans and active‑duty military on Wednesday, November 11. The meal is available dine‑in only, and the free item excludes the Big Louie burger. Customers may upgrade to the Impossible Burger for an additional $4. Proof of service is required, and the offer permits one meal per U.S. veteran or active‑duty military member. At the same time, Bob Evans is to give a free meal to veterans on the same day. The free entrée does not include beverages, gratuity, or other discounts, and the offer is valid only for the dine‑in experience. Bonefish Grill is also extending a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp order and a non‑alcoholic drink to veterans and active‑duty service members who present valid identification on November 11.

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Chipotle planned to provide free chips with a choice of guac, queso blanco, or salsa to veterans and active‑duty service members who purchase at least $5 on November 11. The free chips come in either classic or Chili Lime varieties. Several other restaurants, including a yet‑unidentified fast‑food chain, announced 'free meal' offers for veterans across select menu items. Each promotion requires proof of military service, usually a U.S. Uniformed Services ID card, a Veterans Affairs card, a DD214 discharge form, or a photograph in uniform.

Preserving World War II Voices with a New Book

Lieutenant Hobart "Hobie" Kistler, who spent 17 years interviewing over 200 World War II veterans, passed away in 2021. His brother Peter Kistler and father Tom Kistler are finalizing the project, which will publish the oral histories in a book called The War They Won . The collection focuses on soldiers from all fronts-from Pearl Harbor to the Battle of the Bulge-and captures everyday men and women's raw memories. The family hopes the book will serve both as a tribute and an archival resource, as the World War II veteran cohort dwindles below 16.4 million nationwide.

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Historical Context and Continuing Legacy

November 11 is originally known as Armistice Day, marking the 1918 end of World War I. It became a federal holiday in 1938, and President Dwight D. Eisenhower formalized the day as Veterans Day in 1954. The holiday has since expanded to honor all U.S. armed‑force veterans. Modern celebrations include discounts and special offers, which promote community recognition and support for those who served.

Individuals wishing to take advantage of these deals should bring proof of service, verify participating locations, and confirm operating hours and offer times. Many offers run only on November 11, with some restaurants restricting open‑hours or item availability. By following these guidelines, veterans can ensure they receive the full benefit of the promotions while honoring the sacrifices of their peers and forebears.