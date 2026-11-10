Veterans Day is a Federal Holiday — Here’s What’s Open and Closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. What to know on banks, the post office, UPS, FedEx, the stock market and more.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday. Find out if banks, the USPS and other outlets are open or closed. Veterans Day falls on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The annual commemoration is set aside to pay tribute to U.S. military personnel andin 1919 to recognize the end of World War I. Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday has since evolved to encompass all veterans who’ve served in the armed forces and is now observed as In honor of the occasion, many cities and communities hold parades, events and ceremonies to honor veterans and their families. Many businesses, retailers andTo help, see below for a roundup of what you can expect from government agencies like the U.S. Postal Service and Social Security, as well as banks,No. Most credit unions and banks, including Chase, Bank of America, M&T, TD Bank and Santander, will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Also read Texas Lottery launches Patriotic Payout scratch ticket ahead of Veterans Day to support veterans, families

Branches will reopen for business as usual on Thursday, Nov. 12. As always, confirm local hours ahead of going to ensure your bank is open. Yes. All NYSE markets will be will operate during normal trading hours on Veterans Day.

Standard trading hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. No. The USPS will be not be open on Wednesday, Nov. 11. There will not be mail delivery or pickup since Veterans Day is a federal and state holiday. Does UPS Pick Up and Deliver on Veterans Day?

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Yes. UPS will pickup and deliver as usual on Wednesday, Nov. 11. UPS store locations will also be open during normal business hours. Yes.

FedEx ground, express and freight services will run on Veterans Day, but may be modified or delayed. In some locations, FedEx may have early on-call pickups and drop box pickups, including dropbox closures. No. Since Veterans Day is a recognized federal and state holiday, a majority of locations will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Government-run agencies will reopen for business as usual on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Because DMV hours may vary by state, confirm local hours ahead of visiting. Certain state and local offices may operate on Veterans Day. Because of that, confirm local hours in your community ahead of visiting. Yes and no. A majority of public schools are closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Confirm your local school, college or university’s holiday schedule to find the most up-to-date information regarding Wednesday, Nov. 11. Yes. Most, if not all, major retailers are open for business as usual on Wednesday, Nov. 11. See below for a list of open stores and locators to confirm hours.

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Sarah Lemire is a lifestyle and entertainment reporter for TODAY based in New York City. She covers holidays, celebrities and everything in between.