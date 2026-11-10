Veterans Day Free Meal Deals at Applebee's, Chili's and More

Dozens of restaurants, including Applebee's, Chili's and Denny's, are offering free meals and deals to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Dozens of restaurants across the United States are offering free meals and other deals to veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military as a thank you for Veterans Day. The offers are available on Wednesday, and most are valid for that day only. Beverages and gratuity are not included unless a restaurant states otherwise.

The promotions come from a broad mix of chains, including Applebee's, Chili's, Denny's, Outback Steakhouse, Starbucks and Dunkin'. Some restaurants not on the published list may have offered free meals to veterans in previous years, and some are still offering discounts to current and former members of the military.

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Free Meal Offers From Major Restaurant Chains

Applebee's is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free dine-in entree from its special Veterans Day menu, with options including the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Since 2008, Applebee's has served 12.7 million free meals on Veterans Day.

Chili's is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free meal from a menu of four entrees, including the Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas and Oldtimer with Cheese, with proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in customers only.

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Denny's is offering veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID a free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Golden Corral is offering veterans, active-duty military members and reservists a free meal from 4 p.m. until closing Wednesday.

Outback Steakhouse is offering veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID a free Bloomin' Onion with a beer or soft drink on Tuesday and Wednesday. Red Robin is offering a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries Wednesday, for dine-in customers only.

Coffee, Breakfast and Quick-Service Deals

Starbucks is offering veterans, active-duty military members and military spouses a free 12-ounce coffee Wednesday. Biggby Coffee is offering veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID a free 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee Wednesday.

Dunkin' is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free doughnut with a valid military ID when ordering in person. Cracker Barrel is offering veterans and active-duty military members who present a military ID a free Sunrise Pancake Special when dining in.

Bob Evans is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free dine-in breakfast entree with proof of service, including the Country Biscuit Breakfast or a stack of hotcakes. IHOP is offering a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo to the same groups.

Little Caesars is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce beverage, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Wendy's is offering a free Dave's Single all day Wednesday.

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Eligibility Rules and Proof of Service Requirements

Unless otherwise stated, offers are available at participating locations for dine-in customers only, and most require proof of military service. Veterans and active-duty members should bring a valid military ID or other proof of service to receive the offer.

Some chains set their own terms. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and French fries with proof of military service for dine-in customers, while eligible customers at Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations can order at the counter with proof of service. Dave & Buster's is offering active-duty and former military members free all-day unlimited game play and a free dessert with the purchase of an entree.

Hooters is offering veterans and active-duty military members a choice of one of four free entrees Wednesday, including Hooters' Boneless Wings. California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free meal from a limited menu with proof of service, while P.F. Chang's is offering current and former military members a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Mission BBQ is offering a free sandwich all day Wednesday to veterans and active-duty military members.

What Is Open and Closed on Veterans Day Wednesday

Many government offices will be closed on Veterans Day, Wednesday, but many businesses and essential services will remain open. Essential government offices, such as the National Weather Service, will remain open during the holiday.

Nonessential federal offices closed Wednesday include the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service. Some schools, universities and state and local government offices may also be closed, so residents should confirm hours with their local offices before visiting.