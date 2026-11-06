Veterans Day Dining Deals November 11 Free Meals at Major Chains

Celebrate Veterans Day on November 11 with free meals at participating restaurants. See which chains offer steak, burgers, and breakfast for active duty and retired personnel.

Restaurants across the United States are launching extensive promotions to honor the U.S. military on Veterans Day, scheduled for November 11, which falls on a Wednesday this year. The nationwide wave of charitable dining offers includes free steaks, seafood, burgers, pizza, and coffee for eligible beneficiaries. Most of these promotional deals are strictly reserved for veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military, though a limited number of participating establishments may also extend their gratitude to first responders. Consumers should note that many of these special offers are designated for dine-in service only, and proof of military service is typically required at the time of redemption.

Lazy Dog Offers Special Menu Items

Lazy Dog Restaurants is honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel with a complimentary entree from a special menu at its locations in San Jose, Cupertino, Concord, Newark, Dublin, and San Mateo. The free meal includes a choice of options such as the new Honey Miso Chicken, Fettuccine Alfredo, and an All-American Burger, accompanied by a dessert and a soda. Chris Bode, the CEO and a U.S. Navy veteran who announced the promotion, confirmed that the restaurant group will again provide a free Original Grand Slam breakfast at participating locations. This specific breakfast offer is available from 5 a.m. to noon on November 11 and is limited to dine-in guests. The meal consists of two buttermilk pancakes, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, and two eggs cooked to order.

Also read Jacksonville Zoo Offers Free Veterans Day Admission to Military and Veterans

Burgers Wings And Casual Dining Deals

Several other major casual dining chains are providing substantial free meals to show appreciation for service members. One participating restaurant group is offering a free 6-ounce top sirloin steak served with mashed potatoes and broccoli on November 11. In addition to the main course, veterans receive a 15% Heroes Discount on the entire check for their dining group. Another establishment is providing a free lunch entree, pasta, or salad for veterans and active-duty military on November 11, with the offer valid for dine-in customers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Current and former members of the military at a different participating location can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and a side of fries.

Further down the line of casual dining promotions, another group is offering a free entrée and beverage from a special menu when dining at participating locations. This offer includes a Buy One Get One card valid from November 12 to November 25. One specific deal allows veterans and active-duty military members to get a free meal from select items on November 11 at participating restaurants, with the condition that the service must be dine-in. Another chain provides free Red's Big Tavern Burger on November 11, which is also restricted to dine-in orders. Additionally, guests can participate in a Buy a Veteran a Gift Card program by purchasing a gift card at participating restaurants throughout the month of November.

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Cafe And Quick Service Promotions

Coffee and quick-service establishments are also joining the Veterans Day appreciation efforts with tangible gifts and discounts. On November 11, veterans and active-duty military who make a $5 purchase at participating locations can receive free chips and a dip, with choices including guacamole, queso blanco, or salsa. Another cafe is offering a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo served with eggs, hash browns, and sausage or bacon. This breakfast deal is available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating locations. Furthermore, one establishment is offering a complimentary lunch and beverage until 4 p.m. on November 11, with choices including a 6-ounce Tri-Tip, Malibu Chicken, or a half-dozen Jumbo Crispy Shrimp.

Ongoing Benefits And Additional Discounts

Some restaurants are extending their appreciation beyond a single day with multi-day offers and broader discounts. From November 12 to November 14, veterans who purchase any regular-priced entree at a specific restaurant will receive a free appetizer. Another chain is providing a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie for dine-in guests on November 11, along with a Buy One Get One card valid from November 12 to November 25 for veterans and active-duty military purchasing any size submarine sandwich. A steakhouse is offering 50% off the price of a Full Churrasco Meal or Indulgent Churrasco Meal, while dining companions receive a 10% discount on their meals. One restaurant group is offering a free Fireside Favorites entrée, personal-sized dessert, and soda on November 11, with menu choices including Fried Chicken Dinner, Grilled Shrimp Tacos, Fettuccine Alfredo, All-American Burger, Mediterranean Chicken, and the new Honey Miso Chicken. Finally, current and former members of the U.S. military will receive a special edition Veterans Day decal from one participating location.