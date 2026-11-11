Veterans Day Celebrations: Restaurants Offer Free Meals and Discounts

On Veterans Day, numerous U.S. restaurants provide free meals, vouchers, and discounts to veterans and active duty personnel, honoring their service with special menus and offers.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2024, the United States observes Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors all who have served in the armed forces. The day commemorates the 1918 armistice that ended World War I, and since 1954 it has been officially named Veterans Day by President Dwight Eisenhower. Many banks and post offices close, but grocery stores, retailers and restaurants remain open, offering special deals to veterans and active duty members.

Free Meals and Vouchers Across the Nation

Applebee's has announced that veterans and active duty personnel can enjoy a free dine‑in entree from its Veterans Day menu on Wednesday. The offer excludes drinks and tips. Aroma Joe's provides a complimentary beverage up to 24 ounces for the same group, while Aspen Creek Grill gives a $15 meal voucher redeemable through Christmas Eve, valid from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bar Louie offers a free burger, excluding the Big Louie, and Biscuit Belly gives a free breakfast biscuit with coffee or a fountain drink.

Also read Veterans Day 2024 Restaurant Deals Chain Free Meals For Active Duty And Veterans

Bob Evans serves a free meal from a special menu, and Bonefish Grill extends the offer to families with a free Bang Bang Shrimp entree and a nonalcoholic drink. Bubbakoo's provides a free chicken or beef burrito or bowl, with additional charges for extras. Chicken Salad Chick offers a 50 percent discount on any meal and regular drink, available for dine‑in or drive‑thru.

Special Promotions and Seasonal Discounts

Chili's gives a free entree from its Veterans Day menu, while Circle K offers a free medium hot or iced coffee to veterans. Chipotle provides free chips with guacamole, queso blanco or salsa with a $5 purchase. Cotton Patch Cafe gives a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken, and Cracker Barrel offers a free Sunrise Pancake Special to active duty and veterans.

Advertisement

Denny's serves a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon, and Dickey's Barbecue Pit gives a free Pulled Pork Sandwich. Fogo de Chao offers 50 percent off a Full Churrasco, with guests dining with veterans receiving a 10 percent discount through Sunday. Freddy's provides a free combo meal card redeemable through November 25.

Continued Appreciation Through the Week

Golden Corral hosts a Military Appreciation Night, granting veterans a free buffet on Wednesday. Hoss's Steak and Sea House offers a free Soup, Salad, Bread, Nacho and Dessert Bar with iced tea, and a voucher for $10 off $40 after dining. Hot Dog on a Stick gives a free 16 ounce Original Lemonade, while IHOP serves a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In‑Out Burger provides a free meal, including any burger, fries and drink. Logan's Roadhouse offers a free meal from a select menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant gives 50 percent off an entree, and Marzoni's Brick Oven & Brewing offers a free 12 ounce draft beer or nonalcoholic drink. Outback Steakhouse gives a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage or domestic draft beer.

More Deals for Veterans and Active Duty

Paisano's Pizza offers a free large one‑topping pizza, Playa Bowls gives 50 percent off bowls, and Red Lobster provides a free Shrimp & Chips meal. Red Robin offers a free Red's Big Tavern burger with bottomless fries, while Rubio's runs a buy one entree, get one free promotion with code VETS26, valid in‑store only. Ruby Tuesday gives a free meal from the Everyday Fresh Meals menu, and Shake Shack offers a free single ShackBurger. Sizzler provides a free lunch and a nonalcoholic drink until 4 p.m., with options including a 6 ounce Tri‑Tip Sirloin Steak, Malibu Chicken or half dozen Crispy Shrimp.