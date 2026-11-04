Veterans Day 2026 Dining Deals: Applebee's, Bob Evans, and In-N-Out Offer Free Meals

Applebee's, Chili's, and Chipotle offer free meals and discounts on Veterans Day 2026. See which restaurants are honoring military service members with special dine-in deals.

Applebee's is offering a special Veterans Day meal on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to honor veterans and active-duty military service members. This dine-in only promotion excludes beverages and gratuity. Customers must present valid proof of military service to redeem the offer.

Bob Evans is also honoring those who serve with a free meal from its special Veterans Day menu on November 11, 2026. The offer applies to dine-in customers only and is not valid with other discounts or coupons. Beverages, gratuity, and applicable taxes are additional.

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In-N-Out Burger is showing appreciation by providing a complimentary made-to-order meal of choice, including any burger, fries, and beverage. All current and former members of the U.S. military will also receive a special-edition Veterans Day decal upon presentation of proof of service at participating locations.

Denny's is offering a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon local time on November 11, 2026. This offer includes active, non-active, and retired military personnel. Dine-in is required, and guests must show a valid Military ID or DD-214 at participating restaurants.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a free coffee and bagel with shmear all day on Wednesday, November 11. The deal includes any size hot or iced coffee and any bagel with any shmear at participating locations. Guests must mention the offer when ordering in the bakery.

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Golden Corral is hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until close. All veterans, active duty, reserves, and National Guard members will receive a free Thank You dinner. The offer is limited to dine-in customers at participating restaurants.

Chili's is once again showing gratitude with a free Veterans Day meal on November 11, 2026. The offer is available in-restaurant only for select items. Veterans and active military members should call ahead to confirm participation at their local location.

Dave & Buster's is providing a complimentary dessert during visits with a valid military or veteran ID. Gameplay does not earn tickets, and purple swipe games are excluded. Beyond Veterans Day, Dave & Buster's offers 15% off food and beverages every day for military personnel.

Logan's Roadhouse is saving a seat for those who have served with a free entrée from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11. The special five-item menu features mesquite-grilled Steak Tips, BBQ Grilled Pork Chop, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, Chopped Steak, and the All-American Cheeseburger.

Red Robin is thanking veterans with a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger and a bottomless side on November 11. Valid military ID or proof of service is required for this dine-in only offer at participating locations. The restaurant is also running a Buy a Veteran a Gift Card program throughout November.

Ruby Tuesday is giving away a free Everyday Fresh Meal to U.S. veterans and active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members. The meal includes one of 13 select entrées plus The Garden Bar and a bottomless drink. This offer is valid for dine-in only on November 11, 2026.

Target is offering military community members 20% off storewide from November 5 through November 11. Customers must verify their military status through the ID.me platform to use the offer. This discount applies to most items across all Target stores.

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Walgreens is recognizing veterans, active-duty military, and their families with 20% off eligible regular-priced items in-store nationwide. The offer runs from November 8 through November 11 for customers with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Circle K is providing a free medium hot or iced coffee on November 11, 2026, for veterans and current armed service members. A military ID is required to redeem this offer at participating locations.

Hot Dog on a Stick is honoring those who have served by offering a free 16 oz. Original Lemonade. No purchase is necessary, and the offer can be redeemed in-store with a valid military ID at participating locations.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee invites active-duty military and veterans to enjoy a complimentary drip coffee and pastry at Cream City Coffee Co. along with one free order of street tacos from Taco Spot. Proof of service is required to redeem these offerings.

The history of Veterans Day traces back to Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was declared a federal holiday in 1938 and renamed Veterans Day in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to honor all American veterans.

To maximize these offers, veterans and active-duty military members should bring proof of service such as a military ID, VA card, or DD-214. Many promotions are available only at participating locations, so checking online or calling ahead is recommended before visiting.

Most promotions are specifically available on November 11, but times vary significantly between establishments. Some restaurants have specific hours for their offers, while others provide all-day deals. Verifying offer times ensures that veterans do not miss out on these thank-you gestures.