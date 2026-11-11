Veterans Day 2026 Offers: Free Meals, Discounts and Free Access Across the U.S.

In 2026 Veterans Day, restaurants, museums and national parks across the United States will offer free meals, discounts and free admissions to veterans and military members, with varying eligibility and proof of service requirements.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Veterans Day will be celebrated nationwide with a wide array of free meals, drinks, discounts and complimentary admissions offered by restaurants, attractions and national parks. The offers vary by location and eligibility, and most require proof of military service or a valid identification card.

Major Restaurant Promotions for Veterans Day

Applebee's will provide a free dine‑in entrée from a special Veterans Day menu to veterans and active‑duty service members on November 11, with proof of service required and the offer limited to participating sites. Chili's will offer a free entrée at selected menu items to veterans and active‑duty personnel in participating restaurants, also requiring proof of service. Starbucks will give a free tall, 12‑ounce hot or iced coffee to veterans, active‑duty, and military spouses at U.S. stores, with a verified identification document. Golden Corral will hold a Military Appreciation Night from 4 p.m. until closing, offering a free buffet to qualifying veterans dining inside. Red Lobster will serve a free Veteran's Shrimp & Chips meal to diners with a valid military or veteran ID, card or other proof of service, though a uniform alone may not be accepted by all locations.

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Denny's will provide a free Original Grand Slam breakfast to veterans and active‑duty personnel between 5 a.m. and noon. IHOP will offer a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo to veterans and active‑duty service members at participating restaurants, all requiring proof of service and dine‑in only. In‑N‑Out Burger will provide a complimentary meal, including burger, fries and drink, to veterans, active‑duty, Reserve and National Guard members, and give a special‑edition Veterans Day decal when proof of service is shown. Olive Garden will give a free entrée from a specific menu to veterans with proof of military service. All of these deals are restricted to dine‑in customers and require identification.

Free Admissions & Discounts at Attractions and Parks

The National Park Service will open all national parks to free entry for all visitors on November 11, and veterans and military members will also qualify for free annual or lifetime passes. Colonial Williamsburg, a living‑history museum in Williamsburg, Virginia, will waive admission from November 6 through November 11 for active‑duty personnel, military retirees, veterans, Guard and Reserve members, and their dependents, with identification required. The Harley‑Davidson Museum in Milwaukee will offer free admission to veterans and active‑duty personnel, one adult and up to four children, with a 10 percent discount available at the museum shop and restaurant. The Aquarium of the Pacific will open its doors to veterans and active‑duty personnel on November 11 for free, though reservations are needed due to limited capacity.

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Who Qualifies and What Proof Is Needed?

Eligibility rules differ across businesses. Many restaurant promotions are limited to veterans and active‑duty members, while others expand to include Reserve, National Guard, military spouses, families, and Gold Star families. Starbucks, for example, has broadened the offer to military spouses, whereas In‑N‑Out Burger specifically lists Reserve and National Guard members. Customers should therefore verify the conditions spelled out for each promotion rather than assuming a universal standard.

Proof of service requirements also vary. While most establishments require a military ID card, some may accept a veteran card or other documentation. Uniforms may not be sufficient for all deals, and some locations may honor it only if accompanied by a secondary form of identification. The Department of Veterans Affairs notes that offers change, may not be available in every state or location, and recommends checking before planning a visit.

Planning Your Veterans Day Celebration

To make the most of a Veterans Day 2026 celebration, veterans and active‑duty personnel should research participating locations in advance, confirm the specific qualifying items and proof requirements, and plan their trips accordingly. Many deals involve dine‑in exclusivity, so timing can be critical. Visitors wishing to access free park entry or museum admission should also verify operating hours and reservation policies where applicable. By preparing ahead, service members and their families can fully experience the nationwide gratitude shown on Veterans Day.