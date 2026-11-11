Veterans Day 2026 brings free meals at popular restaurants — and some deals don't end Nov. 11

About 30 restaurants are offering Veterans Day deals on Nov. 11, from Outback Steakhouse's free Bloomin' Onion to Buffalo Wild Wings' boneless wings.

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Some offers also give customers a reason to return for another deal later. The guide is in its fifth year and includes national and regional chains like Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Hooters, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster. 102-YEAR-OLD NAVY VETERAN STILL CRAVES HOT WINGS AFTER 102 COMBAT MISSIONS IN KOREA: 'I MIGHT MAKE IT TO 115' "What we're starting to see now is it's going beyond Veterans Day, to try to give back to the vets in a way that is more meaningful," Quinn told Fox News Digital.

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"Just not about one day but come back and we'll give you something again. "The Veterans Day Dining Guide is a compilation of restaurants offering free meals and discounts to veterans and active-duty military. Other deals listed in the guide include 10 free boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings, a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger at Red Robin,and, in some cases, active-duty military personnel, Quinn said.

The company's business dining network includes about 25,000 restaurants and 600 corporate partners, she said. Downloads of the guide have increased over the years, Quinn said, and the promotions may be useful for veterans or active-duty personnel who are struggling or"living under a tight budget.

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"TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ Asked which deal she would choose, Quinn singled out Eddie Merlot's complimentary cheeseburger. Her father is an 85-year-old veteran, she said, and she plans to tell him about it. Veterans and active-duty military members should bring identification and check with their local restaurant before visiting, Quinn said. Participation and ID requirements can vary by location and offer.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.