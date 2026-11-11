Veterans Day 2025: Trump, Melania and Nationwide Free‑Meal Campaigns Mark 107th Anniversary

On November 11, 2025 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid tribute at Arlington National Cemetery while nationwide restaurants offered free meals to honor veterans during the 107th Veterans Day.

On November 11, 2025, the United States celebrated the 107th anniversary of Veterans Day, a holiday that honors all veterans of the country's armed forces. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the wreath‑laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, where they paid respects to the nation's war dead. Across the country, a wave of restaurants offered free meals and other promotions to veterans, active‑service members and their families as part of the Dinova 2026 Veterans Day Dining Guide.

Nationwide Military Tribute at Arlington

The ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began at 11 a.m. Eastern. President Trump spoke 30 minutes after the wreath laying, while Vice President J.D. Vance also participated. The event drew attention to the cemetery's history, which contains the graves of more than 400,000 U.S. service members, former presidents and other notable figures.

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President Trump's appearance sparked debate about his proposed 250‑foot triumphal arch. Critics argued that the arch might cast a shadow over historic graves, a concern that led nine members of the Kennedy family to file a lawsuit seeking to halt construction.

Veterans Day Shopping, Dining, and Service Alerts

Major retailers such as Costco, Target and Walmart remained open for the day, while the U.S. Postal Service and most banks closed in observance of the holiday. Citizens were reminded to check local store hours before travelling.

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The Dinova 2026 Veterans Day Dining Guide, now in its fifth year, announced that about 30 restaurant brands- including Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Hooters, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster-would provide free meals or special offers to veterans and active‑service members. Disney's president, Alison Quinn, noted that the program covers roughly 25,000 restaurants and 600 corporate partners nationwide.

According to Quinn, veterans and service members must present valid identification and verify offers at local restaurants, as participation varies by location. "We are extending this beyond a single day to give veterans a lasting benefit," she said.

Offer Highlights and Eligibility Requirements

The free‑meal program includes specific offers from various chains: A full‑size entrée at Applebee's; complimentary chips accompanied by guacamole, queso blanco or salsa with a $5 purchase at Chipotle; all‑day unlimited game play and one free dessert at Dave and Buster's with a qualifying entree; a free breakfast plate-including two buttermilk pancakes, eggs, hash browns and either bacon or pork sausage links-at IHOP; a 10% discount at Publix for veterans, active military and their families; and a free hot or iced coffee at Starbucks for veterans, military spouses and active members, with orders placed in‑store or at drive‑thru. Additional incentives for veterans were listed on the American Legion's website.

Veterans calling for continued appreciation beyond Veterans Day highlighted a growing tradition of recognizing those who served, and urged restaurants to maintain or expand such programs. The events and offers of 2025 marked a significant moment in the nation's long‑standing tradition of honoring its military service members and reminded the public of the costs of defense and the importance of civilian support for veterans.