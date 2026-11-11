Veterans Day 2025: New York City Businesses Offer Free Meals and Services to Service Members

In 2025, New York City restaurants and retailers provide complimentary meals, haircuts, and discounts for veterans and active-duty personnel, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and participating businesses.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2025, New York City celebrated Veterans Day with the 106th annual Veterans Day Parade. In addition to the parade, dozens of restaurants and businesses across the city offered free meals, haircuts, and special deals to honor veterans and active‑duty military members, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and participating businesses.

Free Meals and Special Menus for Service Members

Many eateries provided complimentary or discounted menu items exclusively for those with valid military identification. Offerings include a free entrée and a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu, both dine‑in only and requiring proof of service. Guests can also enjoy a free entrée at selected locations, and a free shrimp and chips meal for veterans, reservists, and active‑duty military, all contingent on displaying a valid service ID.

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Other restaurants highlighted comfort‑food deals: a free Red's Big Tavern Burger paired with bottomless steak fries, and a free Everyday Fresh Meal that can be worth up to $17.99 and includes one of 13 entrées, a Garden Bar, and a bottomless drink. The Everyday Fresh Meal is also available to Reserve and National Guard members, again with dine‑in service and proof of service.

A few venues offered promotional incentives such as buy‑one‑get‑one‑free sub sandwiches for verified military IDs, and a 20 percent discount on one qualifying purchase for members of Target Circle Military Appreciation and eligible family members.

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Additional Services and Raffles for Veterans

Beyond food, several locations added complimentary services to the mix. Some businesses grant a free haircut to veterans and active‑duty service members. Customers can request a free haircut card to present to a veteran as proof of the service. Other participating locations provide a free top‑tier car wash, again requiring a valid military ID for eligibility.

One restaurant hosts a Military Appreciation Night featuring a free buffet and beverage for current service members, retired military, and veterans. This dine‑in event runs from 4 p.m. until closing, allowing patrons to enjoy a community‑focused dining experience while celebrating military service.

How to Find and Verify the Offers

Eligible service members must present a valid military ID or proof of service to qualify for each promotion. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides a list of participating businesses, and additional offers can be added by local business owners who wish to participate. Interested owners or venues can contact the WSET news desk at newsdesk@wset.com to have their offerings included in the official directory.

Impact on the Community and Future Plans

The free and discounted services help show public appreciation for military contributions while boosting local business traffic during Veterans Day. Business leaders hope the continued visibility will keep the city's tradition alive and introduce new hospitality partnerships for future observances. The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to release updated lists of participating businesses each year, ensuring that service members and their families have reliable access to community‑sponsored perks on November 11 and beyond.