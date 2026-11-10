Veterans Day 2024 Restaurant Deals Chain Free Meals For Active Duty And Veterans

Explore the comprehensive list of Veterans Day restaurant deals on November 11, 2024. Find free meals, discounts, and special offers at major chains for active duty military and veterans.

Many chain restaurants across the United States are honoring Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2024, by offering complimentary meals, significant discounts, and special treats to active-duty service members and veterans. These hospitality initiatives provide tangible appreciation for military personnel through dine-in rewards, takeout bonuses, and digital gift cards that extend beyond the single day of celebration.

Major Chains Offer Free Entrées And Discounts

Red Robin offers a ten percent discount on all dine-in purchases for those presenting a valid military identification card on November 11. The Golden Corral provides a free full-sized entrée from a special holiday menu for active-duty members, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard personnel dining in on that date. Recipients also receive a five-dollar Bounce Back Card valid for future dine-in, takeout, or delivery orders until November 29.

Also read Veterans helping veterans: San Diego food drive aims to collect 25,000 pounds of food

Buffalo Wild Wings distributes ten free boneless wings with fries to active-duty and veteran diners who show proof of service at participating locations. Walk-in orders at Buffalo Wild Wings GO counters also qualify with a five-dollar minimum purchase. The chain maintains a fifteen percent discount for military and first responders throughout the entire year, in addition to a buy-one-get-one Bounce Back card valid for pizza, pasta, or salad between November 12 and 25.

Bob Evans serves a free Original Grand Slam breakfast to active, non-active, and retired military personnel between 5 a.m. and noon local time on November 11. Valid identification or a DD-214 form is required, though the offer is subject to availability and excludes beverages. The Denny's menu includes a free Classic Breakfast for these guests with a beverage purchase.

Advertisement

Specific Menu Items And Conditional Offers

Bar Louie presents a free BDs All-American Burger with cheese and a classic side to veterans and active-duty members dining in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on November 11. Proof of service or a military ID is mandatory. Qdaba Mexican Eatery provides a free chicken or beef burrito or bowl when customers show a valid military ID and order in-restaurant.

Chili's serves a free entrée to all veterans and active-duty military personnel dining in on November 11. Options include an Oldtimer with Cheese and Fries, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Three-Count Chicken Crispers, or soup with a side salad. Beverages and gratuity are not included in this complimentary offer. Condado Tacos gives a free taco to veterans who show a valid military ID and purchase an item of equal or greater value.

Cracker Barrel offers unlimited free gameplay for active, non-active, and retired military personnel with a valid military or veteran ID at participating locations on November 11. Culver's provides a free Pulled Pork Sandwich for dine-in or carryout orders with a valid military ID. Panera Bread serves a free coffee in any size, hot or iced, along with any bagel and shmear at participating locations.

Regional Variations And Additional Perks

Firehouse Subs allows veterans and active-duty members to buy any sub of any size and get one free at participating locations on November 11. Five Guys gives a free American Standard Burger entrée or up to sixteen dollars off any other entrée to veterans and active-duty service members. A valid state or federal service ID is required for the dine-in offer.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers hands out a free Freddy's Combo meal card valid for redemption through November 25. A valid military or veteran ID is necessary to claim this reward on November 11. Shake Shack offers a free Deluxe Cheeseburger Combo with a valid military ID in stores and at drive-thrus.

Advertisement

Smashburger provides a free Classic Smashed Burger to active and retired military members showing a valid ID on November 11. This offer can be combined with the chain's regular fifteen percent military discount. Sonic Drive-In lets active-duty and retired members get a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu when they purchase a beverage at participating locations.

Final Deals And Redemption Details

Wingstop offers a free sixteen-ounce Original Lemonade to veterans and active-duty members at participating locations with a valid military ID on November 11. Wingstop also gives a free meal with ten Bone-In or Boneless Wings, Beer-Battered Fish & Chips, a Steakburger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or Chicken BLT Tacos with proof of veteran or military status.

Hooters presents a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo at participating restaurants while dining in on November 11. Proof of service is required to claim this breakfast item. Applebee's offers a free meal including any burger, fries, and beverage to veterans and active-duty service members who present proof of service on Veterans Day.

Juiceland serves a free medium Classic Smoothie in stores on November 11 to veterans and active-duty service members showing proof of service. These diverse promotions highlight the widespread recognition of military service through food and beverage establishments, ensuring that veterans and active-duty personnel have multiple avenues to receive gratitude and tangible rewards on November 11, 2024.