Veterans Day 2024: Free Meals, Discounts and Closed Banks Honor Military Service

Celebrate Veterans Day with free meals and discounts at major chains like Applebee's, Chipotle, and IHOP. View the complete list of participating restaurants and specific offer details.

Wednesday marks Veterans Day, a federal holiday dedicated to honoring all individuals who have served in the United States military. The observance traces its origins to November 11, 1918, when the armistice ending World War I was signed between U.S. allies and Germany at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. President Woodrow Wilson initially designated this date as Armistice Day, but President Dwight Eisenhower officially renamed it Veterans Day in 1954.

On this Wednesday, most banks and post offices will remain closed, while grocery stores, retailers, and restaurants continue normal operations. Numerous dining establishments are offering complimentary meals, significant discounts, or exclusive vouchers to veterans and active-duty service members presenting valid military identification. Participation terms vary by location, so checking specific store policies is recommended before visiting.

Also read Veterans Day 2024 Restaurant Deals Chain Free Meals For Active Duty And Veterans

Major national restaurant chains are providing free dine-in entrees to honor military personnel on Wednesday. Applebee's offers a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu, excluding drinks and tips. Similarly, Chili's provides a free entree from their dedicated menu, while Bonefish Grill serves a free Bang Bang Shrimp entree and a nonalcoholic drink to veterans, active duty members, and their families.

In-N-Out Burger grants a free meal consisting of any burger, fries, and a drink to veterans and active-duty service members. Red Robin gives away a free Red's Big Tavern burger with bottomless fries. Outback Steakhouse presents a free Bloomin' Onion paired with a Coca-Cola beverage or domestic draft beer. These offers generally require dine-in service only.

Wendy's has joined the list of major chains by offering a free Dave's Single burger to active duty and veterans. Shake Shack gives away a single ShackBurger, and spouses of veterans receive a free 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee. Logan's Roadhouse provides a free meal from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while Texas Roadhouse offers a free meal to eligible service members.

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Casual dining spots and breakfast chains are also contributing to the celebrations with specific food offerings. Cracker Barrel serves a free Sunrise Pancake Special to active-duty members and veterans. Denny's provides a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon, while IHOP offers a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bob Evans offers a free meal from a special menu for dine-in guests.

Other notable breakfast and lunch deals include Biscuit Belly giving away a free breakfast biscuit with coffee or a fountain drink. Golden Corral hosts a Military Appreciation Night featuring a free buffet for veterans. Sizzler allows veterans and active-duty members to choose a free lunch item, such as Tri-Tip Sirloin Steak or Malibu Chicken, along with a nonalcoholic drink until 4 p.m. Ruby Tuesday offers a free meal from the Everyday Fresh Meals menu.

Fast-food chains and coffee shops are distributing free beverages and sides to show appreciation. Circle K provides a free medium hot or iced coffee. Aroma Joe's offers a free beverage up to 24 ounces. Hot Dog on a Stick serves a free 16-ounce Original Lemonade. Marzoni's Brick Oven & Brewing offers a free 12-ounce draft beer or nonalcoholic drink. These promotions allow service members to enjoy quick refreshments without cost.

Chipotle rewards veterans and active-duty members with free chips, guacamole, queso blanco, or salsa with a $5 purchase. Dickey's Barbecue Pit gives away a free Pulled Pork Sandwich. Smashburger offers a free All-American Smashburger. Torchy's Tacos provides a free taco and drink. World of Beer Bar & Kitchen serves a free Smash Burger and side of fries.

Some restaurants provide vouchers or extended discount periods rather than immediate free meals on Wednesday. Aspen Creek Grill issues a free $15 meal voucher redeemable through Christmas Eve for dine-in visits. Freddy's gives out a free combo meal card valid through November 25. Hoss's Steak and Sea House offers a free appetizer bar and an iced tea, followed by a $10 off $40 voucher after dining.

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Other establishments offer percentage-based discounts or buy-one-get-one deals. Chicken Salad Chick provides 50% off any meal and regular drink. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant gives 50% off an entree. Playa Bowls offers 50% off bowls. Rubio's runs a buy-one-entree-get-one-free promotion using code VETS26 for in-store purchases. Fogo de Chao gives 50% off a Full Churrasco and 10% off for guests through Sunday.

Grocery and retail stores are also participating with savings for verified service members. Food Lion offers 10% off an in-store purchase. Kohl's provides 30% off for veterans, active duty, and their families. Publix gives 10% off groceries. Rack Room Shoes offers 20% off for veterans, active duty, and their children. Target provides 20% off for verified service members who are Target Circle members. Tractor Supply gives 10% off through its Hometown Heroes program.

Attractions, museums, and recreational venues are opening their doors with free admission or discounts. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown and Jamestown Settlement offer free admission for veterans, active duty, and up to three family members. The Atlanta History Center and Colonial Williamsburg provide free entry for veterans and their families. The Aquarium of the Pacific offers free admission with advance reservations.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum grants free admission from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Harley-Davidson Museum offers free entry for veterans, active duty, one adult guest, and four children. Legoland Florida and New York provide discounted tickets through November 30. Mount Vernon and the National WWI Museum and Memorial offer free admission to veterans and active duty members.

The National Park Service grants all visitors free park entry on Wednesday. Veterans and active duty qualify for free annual and lifetime passes. The Old Town Trolley in Savannah and St. Augustine offers free admission to select attractions for veterans, active duty, and first responders. The Museum of the American Veteran provides free admission for active duty and veterans.

Beyond food and retail, various services are offering perks to those who served. AutoNation provides 15% off for veterans and active duty. Grace for Vets offers a free car wash. Modwash gives a one-month membership for the cost of one car wash. Great Clips and Sports Clips provide free or discounted haircuts. These diverse opportunities allow communities to express gratitude across multiple sectors.