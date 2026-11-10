Veterans Behind The Lens Program Launches In Canada

The CBC-supported Veterans Behind The Lens initiative places military veterans on professional film sets in Canada, offering paid training and career transition support in the screen industry.

The Veterans Behind The Lens program has officially launched in Canada, marking a significant step toward integrating military veterans into the country's film and television industry. This CBC -supported initiative is a collaborative effort between Shaftesbury and Soldiers in the Arts, designed to provide paid, on-the-job training for veterans transitioning to civilian careers. The first cohort includes Madeleine Seed, Hector Perez, Dianne Neuman, and Marcos Garcia, who are the first veterans to participate in this pioneering scheme alongside production professionals.

Training Structure And Crew Roles

Each of the four participating veterans is scheduled to spend 13 shooting days on active production sets. This duration mirrors the time required to produce two hour-long television specials. The trainees shadow NABET members across various critical departments. Madeleine Seed joins the set design team, Hector Perez works in the props department, Dianne Neuman focuses on lighting, and Marcos Garcia participates in the construction department. These placements allow veterans to gain hands-on experience in specialized technical roles within a professional studio environment.

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Veteran Service Records And Backgrounds

The participants bring extensive and varied military backgrounds to their new creative roles. Dianne Neuman previously worked as an image technician for ten years, handling stills photography, video, and public affairs. Hector Perez served for 14 years across the Canadian Reserve Force, Regular Force, and CANSOFCOM. Madeleine Seed spent a decade serving as a boatswain in the Royal Canadian Navy. Marcos Garcia concluded ten years of service with a tactical helicopter squadron. These distinct histories highlight the diverse skill sets veterans can transfer to screen production.

Organizational Partnership Details

The initiative stems from a strategic collaboration between Shaftesbury, Soldiers in the Arts, and Vets On Set. Soldiers in the Arts is an established program that supports veterans, reservists, and military families through creative work, skills development, and community outreach. Vets On Set was founded by documentary maker Jeremy Atherton and his brother Andrew Atherton, a retired Brigadier-General. This partnership combines industry expertise with established veteran support networks to create a sustainable career pathway.

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Industry Leadership And Strategic Vision

Industry leaders emphasize the mutual benefits of the program for both veterans and the production sector. Jennifer Grose, Co-Founder and VP of Fund Development at Soldiers in the Arts, stated that veterans bring discipline, teamwork, and a perspective shaped by service. She described the initiative as providing a real foot in the door for lasting creative careers. Andrew Atherton of Vets On Set noted that the military environment provides a clear sense of role and belonging, which the paid crew role aims to replicate during the transition to civilian work.

Future Expansion And Workforce Growth

The ambition is to extend Veterans Behind The Lens beyond the pilot phase to establish a repeatable model. This model intends to bring veterans into industry training, professional networks, and ongoing employment opportunities. Christina Jennings, Chairman and President of Shaftesbury, called the program a natural extension of the company's commitment to strengthening Canadian industries. Doug Smith, Executive Vice-President of CBC, and Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment at CBC, added that the program strengthens career prospects for veterans while ensuring the future success of the screen industry.

Union Support And National Impact

Representation from NABET 700-M UNIFOR highlights the importance of this training for workforce growth in Ontario. Jayson Mosek, Business Agent with NABET 700-M UNIFOR, emphasized that the program provides excellent opportunities for assisted veterans to transition into the film and television sector. He suggested that the pilot could serve as a model for future productions in Ontario and across Canada. Official statistics from Veterans Affairs underscore the potential for many ways to serve the country, with the industry offering a new avenue for continued contribution and professional development after military service.