Veteran Shopkeeps Dog Tags to Honor Women Soldiers and Fund Detroit Shelter

Founder Alexis Derriso sells military‑style dog tags that read 'Millions of women have served this country. I am one' to raise money for a Detroit homeless shelter for female veterans.

Alexis Derriso, a former U.S. Army soldier who enlisted in 1980, has turned a personal mission into a commercial venture. She sells military‑style dog tags that read, "Millions of women have served this country. I am one," through her nonprofit, raising $15 donations for a Detroit‑area homeless shelter that serves female veterans and their children.

How the Dog‑Tag Fundraiser Works

The tags are manufactured by LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing in Mount Ver­non, New York. Each tag is a small metal plate engraved with the names of the four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and marketed as a tangible reminder of service. Customers purchase them online for $15 each, and the proceeds go directly to the shelter.

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While the military typically issues identification tags on chains around soldiers' necks, Derriso's tags are designed for civilian wear. They serve as a conversation starter and an honorific statement for women who served, especially as many veterans feel invisible in public life.

Voices from the Women Veterans Community

Alexis Derriso explains that women who served have paid the same cost as men, "sometimes more," because they often filled support roles that were undervalued. She recalls her own six‑year career focused on personnel management and administrative duties, a common path for female soldiers who historically served in nursing, logistics, or administrative capacities.

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Senior National Guard veteran Susan McCain, 48, from St. Clair Shores, echoes this sentiment. McCain served from 1985 to 1993, a period when women were still newly admitted into many combat‑ready roles. After struggling with public recognition, she found empowerment through the Motown Women Veterans Association, which helped her embrace her veteran identity and boosted her self‑esteem.

Anitra Grant, 68, who retired in 2007 from the Army Reserves as a master sergeant, shares similar stories of doubt and discrimination. Her lieutenant once told her that "females should not be in the service," forcing Grant and others to prove their competence repeatedly.

Impact on the Community and Next Steps for the Shelter

The money raised by the dog tags goes to a Detroit‑area homeless shelter that caters specifically to veteran women, a group that faces high rates of housing instability and domestic violence. The shelter's program includes counseling, job training, and family support services, ensuring that the funds have a direct, lasting impact on the recipients' lives.

The nonprofit plans to expand its product line in 2027, adding embroidered flag patches and commemorative medals, while continuing to partner with local veterans' organizations. Record‑keeping shows that more than 2 million women have served in the U.S. military, yet public recognition remains uneven, a gap Derriso's business aims to bridge through everyday memorabilia.

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As the Detroit community seeks to support its veterans, Derriso's realistic price point of $15 makes the tags accessible to a broad audience, while her mission underscores the ongoing need for visibility and resources for women who served the nation.