Veteran SEAL Calls on Americans to Honor Sacrifices and Embrace Faith on Memorial Day

Retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman recounts his combat wounds, near‑death experience, and the role of faith, urging citizens to remember fallen heroes and live responsibly on Memorial Day.

Retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman sat down to reflect on a career that spanned more than two decades of combat, leadership, and personal sacrifice. He spoke about the way a near‑death experience in Iraq reshaped his understanding of faith, purpose, and the meaning of Memorial Day .

Redman emphasized that the holiday is far more than a long weekend; it is a national reminder that the freedoms enjoyed by citizens today are the direct result of countless men and women who gave everything in uniform. He urged every American to honor those sacrifices by living responsibly and with gratitude, pointing out that recognizing the blood shed by fallen service members helps keep their legacy alive for future generations.

Redman traced his desire to serve back to his family history, describing how stories of a decorated World War II B‑24 pilot grandfather, an army‑serving father, and a great‑uncle who was shot down in the Pacific ignited a lifelong love of service. At fifteen he resolved to join the SEALs, eventually completing eleven years as an operative and ten years as an officer leading combat missions across the globe.

During a fierce firefight in Iraq he was hit eight times, including wounds near his face, and found himself pinned down while bullets crossed his path. In that moment of overwhelming pain he called out to God for strength to return to his wife and children. He survived what doctors called a miracle, attributing his survival to his teammates, an Air Force gunship, and a divine second chance.

The ordeal left him with a profound appreciation for life, health, freedom, and the opportunities that many take for granted. He described himself as a "walking miracle" and said the experience deepened his faith, even as he acknowledges that doubts are a natural part of the human journey. He likens his doubts to those of the original disciples, reminding listeners that even those closest to Jesus faltered yet remained steadfast in purpose.

Looking ahead, Redman advises the public and younger citizens to actively remember the sacrifices of the past. He suggests researching the stories of fallen heroes, from Medal of Honor recipients such as Lieutenant Michael Murphy and Petty Officer Mike Monsoor to historic figures featured in films like Band of Brothers, Saving Private Ryan, and Lone Survivor.

He highlights a candlelight vigil honoring Medal of Honor recipient Rocky Versace and Vietnam hero Green Beret Jason Beardsley as examples of how communities can keep memory alive. Beyond remembrance, Redman shares his commitment to leadership development through his "Overcome Mindset" course and over seven hundred keynote speeches, encouraging active service members to lean into their faith while accepting moments of uncertainty.

His message resonates: honor the past, cherish the present, and empower the future by living a life worthy of the sacrifices that secured our freedom





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