Veteran Scott Stump Secures National Memorial for Desert Shield and Desert Storm

After 16 years of lobbying, veteran Scott Stump has secured a national memorial dedicated to the Gulf War, slated to open on October 24 2026. The privately funded tribute honors 1990-1991 service members and will be erected near the National Mall.

Veteran Scott Stump, a resident of Waynesville, North Carolina, has achieved a milestone after 16 years of advocacy: a national memorial dedicated to the United States Armed Forces who served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm will open on October 24 2026. The monument, entirely privately funded, will stand in Washington, D.C., near the National Mall, honoring those who fought in the 1990-1991 Gulf War campaign.

How the Memorial Came to Be

The idea first struck Stump in November 2010, two years before the 20th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, when he observed that veterans of that conflict were routinely overlooked at public commemorations. Determined that this generation's sacrifice should not be forgotten, he formed a team of veteran volunteers to pursue a federal memorial.

Also read 'Elsinore's Andrew Scott Set To Receive Palm Springs Acting Award

Without a traditional political base, Stump relied on grassroots effort and key congressional allies. He worked with Representative Phil Roe of Tennessee and Senator John Boozman of Arkansas to draft legislation authorizing the memorial. The initial bill lodged in Congress in 2010 endured multiple failures and a three‑to‑four‑year legislative cycle, but finally passed the House with an unchallenged 370‑0 vote on May 28 2014.

Senate deliberations proved more precarious; Stump fought to eliminate obstacles that threatened to stall the measure. He reintroduced the plan in 2013, testified before Congress in February 2014, and ultimately secured the Senate's assent, ending a process that had necessitated a third attempt had the bill collapsed again.

Advertisement

Securing a Site Near the National Mall

Once legislation was in place, locating an appropriate venue presented a new challenge. Stump expected an 18‑month site‑selection period, yet the process extended to 39 months. During that time, he educated federal agencies and members of commissions about the significance of Gulf War service, countering questions about the conflict's status and the number of casualties involved.

The final site-adjacent to the existing National Mall-was chosen after extensive negotiations with federal authorities, ensuring visibility for visitors and symbolic proximity to other national memorials.

Financial Independence and Community Support

From the project's outset, Stump insisted on private financing. He aimed to avoid taxpayer dollars altogether, viewing that as essential to the memorial's integrity. Contributions came from veterans' charities, private donors, and small‑business sponsors who valued honoring the Gulf War era. The funding strategy mirrors Stump's own modest background, underscoring his belief that ordinary Americans could effect lasting national remembrance.

In speaking to reporters, Stump noted the project's success was a testament to veteran solidarity: "I feel it was the right thing to do," he said, emphasizing that the memorial reflects the collective memory of those who served rather than a partisan agenda.

Advertisement

Looking Toward the Opening Ceremony

The memorial's opening ceremony is scheduled for October 24 2026, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the Gulf War's conclusion. The event will feature speeches from former military leaders, survivors of the conflict, and government officials. It is expected to attract veterans, families, and history enthusiasts from across the United States.

With its completion, Stump's decade‑long campaign sets a precedent for privately funded memorials that honor overlooked military chapters, demonstrating how determined individuals can shape the nation's historical narrative without relying on public funds.