Veteran-Owned Four Branches Bourbon Wins $25K, Expands Production and Gives Back

Four Branches Bourbon, founded by four military veterans, wins $25,000 from Fox's Made in America contest. The cOmpany uses its award-winning bourbons and initiatives to support veterans and raise mental health awareness.

Four Branches Bourbon ,a veteran-owned distIllery, has made waves in the spirits industry and beyond. Co-founded in 2023 by four military veterans - Mike Trott (Air Force),Mike Franco (Marine Corps), Harold Underdown (Navy),and RJ Casey (Army) - the company pays tribute to those who have served, including Gregory R. Wright Jr.,a CIA contractor honored on the CIA Memorial Wall.

Their flagship product, Founders Reserve, is a four-grain Kentucky Straight Bourbon aged for a minimum of five years,delivering loaded notes of dark caramel, honey, and vanilla. beyond their award-winning bourbons,Four Branches Bourbon is committed to supporting veterans and first responders. Their 'Beyond the Branches' initiative has raised over $650,000 for various organizations. Co-founder Mike Franco emphasizes the importance of 'sipping to remember' those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and raising awareness about veteran suicide.

The business aims to raise $1 million for charities like Folds of Honor and Face the Clash by May 2027. Recently, Four Branches Bourbon won $25,000 from Fox's Made in America contest. The prize will be used to expand production, continue barreling, and fund the next run of Founders Reserve. The other winners were Marilyn's in Lakeside, Ohio, and TGU Home Solutions in Aberdeen, North Carolina,another veteran-owned business.

The special will air on FOX Nation on Monday, June 8. In addition to their bourbons, Four Branches has also released Liberty Reserve, a limited-edition commemorative bourbon honoring Americas 250th anniversary in 1776. this spirit delivers rich notes of dark caramel, honey, vanilla, toasted marshmallow, dark fruit and warm oak. the company continues to honor veterans and raise awareness about mental health issues,with co-founder Mike Trott participating in a 48-day rowing expedition across the Pacific Ocean with Royal Marine special operations veteran Tim Crockett and his 19-year-old son, Harrison.

Their message to veterans and those struggling with mental health is clear: 'Don't do it. just hold going forward. There's a safe harbor somewhere.





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Four Branches Bourbon Veteran-Owned Business Made In America Contest Founders Reserve Beyond The Branches Veteran Charities Mental Health Awareness Folds Of Honor Face The Fight

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