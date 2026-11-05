Veteran Los Angeles Anchor Bob Greene Dies at 82 After Decades at CBS and ABC

Longtime LA broadcaster Bob Greene has died at age 82. His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday night, marking the end of a decades-long career anchoring news for ABC and CBS affiliates in Los Angeles.

Bob Greene, a veteran television news anchor who shaped local broadcasting in Los Angeles for more than forty years, has died at the age of 82. His family officially confirmed his passing on Wednesday following his death on Tuesday night. Greene anchored news for both ABC and CBS affiliates in the city, becoming a familiar face in living rooms across Southern California.

Courtney Greene, the anchor's daughter, shared the news on Facebook on Wednesday. She stated that her father signed off for the last time on Tuesday evening. Courtney Greene confirmed that both she and her mother were present at his bedside when he passed away.

Also read Los Angeles Considers Volunteer Crosswalk Painting Program to Improve Street Safety

In a tribute posted online, Courtney Greene expressed a sense of humor about her father's transition. She wrote that she has a feeling he is already settling into the great newsroom in the sky. She added that he is likely bringing a few suggestions on how things should be run in the afterlife.

Greene's broadcasting journey began behind the scenes in Los Angeles. He initially worked as a reporter and producer for KABC before moving to San Diego. In San Diego, he helped launch the news operation at KCST-TV, which is now known as KNSD. He subsequently co-anchored at KGTV.

Advertisement

By 1978, Bob Greene returned to Los Angeles. He shared the anchoring desk with Eyewitness News icon Jerry Dunphy. When Jerry Dunphy departed, Bob Greene stepped into the weeknight 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. anchor chairs. He later expanded his schedule to include the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. editions.

Beyond hard news, Bob Greene fronted lighter local fare. He hosted programs such as Hollywood Close-Up and A.M. Los Angeles. His career included a significant tenure at KCBS/KCAL, where he joined Ann Martin and sportscaster Jim Hill.

Laura Diaz and weatherman Johnny Mountain eventually came aboard the team. This move brought former KABC colleagues back together on the air. The team became a staple of Los Angeles television for nearly three decades.

KCBS/KCAL let Bob Greene and Ann Martin go in 2008. Over the course of his long career, Bob Greene amassed a significant list of industry accolades. He won 10 Golden Mike awards for his reporting and anchoring work.

His honors also include two Emmys and three Edward R. Murrow Awards. Bob Greene received twelve L.A. Press Club Awards for his contributions to journalism. He was also awarded the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism Award.

Advertisement

Bob Greene was further recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His death marks the end of an era for local news in Los Angeles. His family's confirmation of his passing brings closure to a life dedicated to broadcasting.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of tributes from former colleagues and fans. Many remember his calm demeanor and professional integrity during breaking news events. His ability to connect with viewers made him one of the most trusted voices in the region.

Local news organizations are now reflecting on his impact on the industry. Greene helped set standards for ethical journalism and community engagement. His legacy will continue to influence future generations of broadcasters.

The community is invited to mourn a giant in the field of television news. His contributions to storytelling and information dissemination remain unmatched. Bob Greene leaves behind a rich archive of journalism and a family proud of his life's work.