Veteran Journalist Randall Newsome Returns to Houston as Weekend Anchor

Randall Newsome returns to his hometown of Houston to serve as the new weekend anchor and reporter, succeeding Tom Zizka after a decade of broadcast experience across multiple markets.

Randall Newsome has officially joined the Houston news team as the new weekend anchor and reporter, marking a significant homecoming for the veteran broadcaster. Newsome brings over a decade of professional broadcast experience to the role, filling a position that became available following recent station restructuring and layoffs. His appointment signals a shift in the local news landscape as he steps into a key on-air position that requires both journalistic integrity and strong community ties.

Newsome Succeeds Longtime Anchor Tom Zizka

Randall Newsome succeeds Tom Zizka, who retired in May after nearly twenty-eight years at the station. Newsome's arrival represents a new chapter for the news desk, as he brings a fresh perspective combined with deep roots in the Houston area. The transition highlights the station's commitment to maintaining experienced leadership while integrating new talent to connect with the audience.

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Deep Houston Roots and Educational Background

Randall Newsome was born in Houston and graduated from Texas Southern University, establishing a strong personal connection to the city he now serves in a professional capacity. Fernandez-Wische, a station executive, emphasized that this return is a true homecoming for the journalist and his family. Newsome furthered his education by earning a master's degree in specialized journalism from USC in 2016, adding academic rigor to his practical broadcast skills.

Broadcast Career Across Baltimore and Indianapolis

Before returning to Texas, Randall Newsome spent four years as a morning news anchor at WMAR in Baltimore, where he co-anchored Good Morning Maryland beginning in January 2023. His departure from WMAR coincided with a broader shake-up at the station, which shifted its strategy toward anchorless newscasts. Prior to his tenure in Baltimore, Newsome spent over four years at WISH-TV in Indianapolis as a reporter and host, where he created the Gr8 Comeback series to spotlight local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Family Support and Community Connection

The return of Randall Newsome to Houston has been celebrated by his close circle, including his wife, fellow journalist Troy Newsome, who praised his work ethic and genuine compassion. Troy Newsome highlighted that her husband's ability to connect with people is unmatched, a trait that station executives believe will benefit the audience. Randall Newsome also interned at Houston's ABC13 in 2012 while raising his early career profile, further embedding himself in the local media ecosystem.

Station Lineup Changes and Next Steps

Randall Newsome's appointment comes fewer than two weeks after the departure of weekday morning anchor DaLaun Dillard, who left the station after nearly three years. This recent turnover in on-air talent suggests ongoing adjustments within the newsroom structure. As Randall Newsome prepares to start his new role, the focus shifts to how his weekend coverage will engage the community and complement the remaining weekday anchors in delivering local news.