Veteran French Actress Anouk Aimée Dies at 94

Anouk Aimée, celebrated for her roles in films like 'Belle de Jour' and 'Fanfan la Tulipe', has passed away at the age of 94. Her granddaughter confirmed the news, marking the end of a remarkable career spanning decades.

Veteran French actress Anouk Aimée , best known for her roles in films like 'Belle de Jour' and 'Fanfan la Tulipe', has passed away at the age of 94. Her granddaughter, actress Zoé Guillemaud, confirmed the news to the AFP news agency. Aimée's illustrious career spanned decades, encompassing a wide range of genres and memorable performances. One of her most celebrated roles was as Madame Anais, the enigmatic owner of a high-class brothel, in Luis Buñuel's 1967 film 'Belle de Jour'.

The film, starring Catherine Deneuve as the protagonist Severine Serizy, delved into the complexities of sexuality and societal expectations. Aimée's nuanced portrayal earned her a National Society of Film Critics nomination for Best Supporting Actress. 'Belle de Jour' also garnered the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival.Aimée's filmography boasts a diverse collection of films, including the epic historical drama 'The Fall of the Roman Empire' (1964) where she played Princess Urraca alongside Charlton Heston and Sophia Loren. She also captivated audiences with her performance as a mysterious Belgian client in the 1966 Sherlock Holmes film 'The Adventure of the Devil's Foot'. Born Geneviève Bonjean in Paris on December 13, 1927, Aimée's journey into the world of cinema began with a role in the 1948 French film 'The Trials of Oedipe' starring Gerard Philipe.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anouk Aimée Actress French Cinema Belle De Jour Fanfan La Tulipe Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce French, ‘Passions’ Actor and a Veteran of the Stage, Dies at 79The Iowa native, who often played men of faith, also guest-starred on David E. Kelley shows and appeared in 'Star Trek' for film and television.

Read more »

Aimee Bock, Founder of Feeding Our Future, Faces Trial in $250 Million COVID-19 Fraud CaseAimee Bock, founder of Feeding Our Future, will stand trial accused of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a child nutrition program. Prosecutors allege Bock, along with her nonprofit, orchestrated a scheme to inflate meal site numbers and fraudulently obtain federal funds. Bock's attorney maintains her innocence, claiming she was unaware of the fraudulent activities.

Read more »

Aimee Lou Wood Gets Cozy in Burberry's 'Always Burberry Weather' CampaignAimee Lou Wood joins a star-studded cast in Burberry's Summer 2025 campaign, 'It's Always Burberry Weather: London in Love,' celebrating the charm of the English capital and its unpredictable weather. The campaign features seven short films inspired by 90s and 00s British rom-coms, showcasing everyday romances of ordinary Londoners.

Read more »

“I Can’t Really Say Where We’re Going To Land but...”: HBO Teases ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Is Heading to Familiar TerritoryAimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus Season 3

Read more »

CNN Reporter Grilled by Jurors for Aggressive Pursuit of Navy Veteran in Defamation TrialJurors in the high-stakes defamation trial against CNN questioned reporter Katie Bo Lillis about her relentless pursuit of U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, the plaintiff in the case. Young alleges CNN defamed him in a 2021 report that suggested he profited from Afghans fleeing the country following the Biden administration's withdrawal. Lillis defended her actions, arguing she had a duty to investigate potential wrongdoings and that Young initiated contact with her.

Read more »

CNN defamation trial: Jurors submit brutal questions on reporter's aggressive pursuit of Navy veteranCNN correspondent Katie Bo Lillis was hit with hard-hitting questions by the jurors in the network's high-stakes defamation trial taking place in Panama City, Florida.

Read more »