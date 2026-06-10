Veteran Biographer William Hasley Dies After Hiking Collapse in L.A. Canyon

William Hasley, 78, friend and biographer of Caitlyn Jenner, collapsed and died while hiking Runyon Canyon. Rescuers attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. No cause of death released yet.

Caitlyn Jenner 's former biographer and friend William Hasley , age 78, died after collapsing during a hike on Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon on Saturday. The incline of the park's Nichols Canyon Road proved fatal for the veteran screenwriter, film director and author, who had reached the summit in the early evening.

Responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department air unit were on scene around six forty‑two p.m. but were unable to revive him after he was discovered unconscious. The medical examiner's office has not released a formal cause of death, citing the need for further investigation into potential underlying health conditions. Hasley was best known for penning Caitlyn Jenner's 1996 self‑help book Finding the Champion Within, which explored Jenner's ascent from Olympic champion to public figure.

The two developed a close friendship while working on the project, a relationship that Hasley described in his later book as a supportive partnership. In addition to his biographical work, Hasley had a long career in television and film, contributing credits to series such as Swift Justice, Ghost Stories, Murder, She Wrote and Highway to Heaven, and he also taught screenwriting at UCLA in his final years.

Colleagues noted that he was an engaging teacher who carried himself with a blend of energy and gravitas, often engaging with students on campus and speaking at local community events. The loss of Hasley follows a string of heartbreaking incidents involving figures closely linked to Jenner. Earlier this year the former Olympian's long‑time manager and confidante Sophia Hutchins met a tragic end after a fatal fall from a cliff near Jenner's Malibu residence.

Jenner herself has endured a series of personal losses, and the untimely passing of a friend so close to her has reverberated across the entertainment community. Despite the grief, the Los Angeles County medical examiner and the city's fire department remain silent on the precise circumstances that led to Hasley's collapse on the hike, leaving family and fans seeking answers.

The news has stirred widespread media interest across public‑relatives and fans, prompting calls for a thorough inquiry into his death and a deeper conversation about the stresses that accrue at the intersection of high‑profile careers and personal health challenges. The incident underscores the importance of ensuring adequate safety measures in popular outdoor locations frequented by both locals and celebrities.

While Rescuers responded promptly, the lack of immediate medical retrieval options in the rugged terrain of Runyon Canyon highlights ongoing concerns about emergency preparedness for hikers who often explore the area alone. In the wake of this tragedy, city officials and park authorities are expected to review current rescue protocols and each the early warning signs that might help identify individuals who could be at risk during strenuous adventures in natural settings





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