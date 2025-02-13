Veteran Astronauts' Return Delayed Due to SpaceX Crew Swap

The return of veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for over eight months due to propulsion issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, has been further delayed. The Crew-10 mission, originally scheduled to launch at the end of March, is now set to depart on March 12th.

Veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were scheduled to spend eight days on the International Space Station (ISS), but their mission has been extended for over eight months due to propulsion problems with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The US space agency decided to return the Starliner to Earth without its crew after weeks of rigorous testing.

In August, Elon Musk, a close advisor to President Donald Trump, pledged to bring them back to Earth 'as soon as possible' by the end of January. A SpaceX mission called Crew-9 saw two astronauts arrive at the ISS in September aboard a Dragon spacecraft, with two empty seats designated for Wilmore and Williams. However, their return was postponed as the Crew-10 mission, slated to relieve them, was not scheduled to launch until the end of March at the earliest.The mission is now planned for launch on March 12th, 'pending mission readiness,' NASA announced on Tuesday. The agency explained that this change was made in agreement with SpaceX following adjustments to the original plan. Instead of employing a brand new Dragon spacecraft, which requires additional processing time, the Crew-10 mission will now utilize a previously flown craft named Endurance.In January, Wilmore and Williams expressed that their spirits remained high, noting they had ample food supplies and were enjoying their time on the space station. While their extended stay is noteworthy, it has not yet surpassed Frank Rubio's record-breaking 371 days aboard the ISS, which he completed in 2023 after the Russian spacecraft intended for his return experienced a coolant leak





