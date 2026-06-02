Veteran Animator Kunihiko Hamada Leaves Madhouse After 35 Years

Kunihiko Hamada, a veteran animator and character designer, has left the Tokyo-based animation studio Madhouse after over 35 years of service. Hamada claimed that the studio didn't offer him severance pay following his exit and has joined a new company.

Veteran animator and character designer Kunihiko Hamada has left the Tokyo-based animation studio Madhouse after over 35 years of service. Hamada, who joined the studio in 1990, claimed in a social media outburst that despite his prolonged and dedicated service to the organization, it didn't even offer him severance pay following his exit.

He revealed that he has left the popular animation studio and added that they made no efforts to convince him to stay and even left out any severance pay. Hamada has led multiple Madhouse projects as their Chief Animation Director, including fan-favorite titles such as Monster, NANA, Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor, Chihayafuru, and My Love Story!!. He has also provided character designs for Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA, and more.

Additionally, he contributed to the animation of a host of projects, including Summer Wars and No Game, No Life, among other titles. Despite his unceremonious departure from Madhouse, Hamada already seems to have found his next destination. He wrote that he is already employed at a different company and is starting fresh with a new mindset, studying diligently like a newbie while poring over Shibayama-san's works collection.

The mention of Tsutomu Shibayama seems to suggest that Hamada has joined forces with Aijado Studio, as the legendary animator was the CEO and President of Aijado until his passing earlier this year. However, the studio has yet to confirm the same officially





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Kunihiko Hamada Madhouse Veteran Animator Animation Studio Aijado Studio

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