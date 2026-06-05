Veteran actor James Handy dies at 81 after stabbing incident in Los Angeles home

Los Angeles Police Department arrested 44-year-old Michael Gledhill in connection with the stabbing death of veteran actor James Handy, 81, in a Tarzana home. Handy's talent agent confirmed his death, and detectives believe the incident was isolated with no danger to the public.

Veteran actor James Handy has died at 81 following a violent incident at a Los Angeles home. Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the actor's stabbing death in Tarzana .

He was 81. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. and found Handy unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to his chest. Paramedics then transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 911 caller told the dispatcher, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

' The suspect, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, subsequently flagged down responding officers and told them he was the one they were looking for. Gledhill lives at the Erwin Street home with his mother, who police said was in a relationship with Handy. Officers arrested Gledhill and transported him to Van Nuys Jail. He was booked on suspicion of murder with bail set at $2 million.

Online jail records confirmed he remained in custody Thursday night. Meanwhile, detectives said they believed this was an isolated incident with no danger to the public. Handy's talent agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, confirmed his death in a statement.

'With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy,' she said. However, online court records did not show a case for Gledhill on Thursday night. Born in New York City, Handy has had more than 150 acting credits across television and film since the 1970s. He most recently played the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

His other notable film roles included Arachnophobia, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, Logan, and Unbreakable. Additionally, he appeared in television series including NYPD Blue, Law & Order, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: Los Angeles





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