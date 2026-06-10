Veteran Actor Anthony Guidera Dies at 65

Anthony Guidera, known for roles in The Godfather Part III and Species, died at 65 after collapsing at home. He was on life support for three weeks before his wife removed him per his wishes. Cause of death remains unknown.

Anthony Guidera , the veteran actor best known for his roles in The Godfather Part III and Species , has died at the age of 65. According to his wife, Valarie, Guidera collapsed in the living room of their Southern California home on May 11, 2026.

His heart stopped beating, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he remained on life support for three weeks. Following his prior directive, Valarie made the difficult decision to remove him from life support and brought him home to allow for a natural death. The cause of his sudden collapse remains unknown, as doctors were unable to determine the reason behind the incident.

Guidera's passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike, who remember him as a talented actor and a warm, kind-hearted individual. Guidera began his film career in 1990, landing the role of a bodyguard in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part III. He went on to appear in a variety of films and television shows, including Renegade, Baywatch, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Precious Find, ‘Til There Was You, and The Postman.

His versatility as an actor allowed him to transition between genres, from crime dramas to science fiction. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation for professionalism and dedication, often bringing depth to supporting roles. His work in Species, a 1995 sci-fi horror film, remains a standout performance that showcased his ability to handle intense material. Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry.

Tina Hilstrom, a family friend, wrote a heartfelt message: "Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to the irreplaceable Anthony Guidera, beloved husband of our cherished Valerie Anderson. From Beverly Hills to Scottsdale and everywhere in between, Anthony lit up our holidays, barbecues, birthdays, and everyday celebrations with his handsome smile, warm spirit, and that special light that made every gathering feel like home.

He was a precious soul — beautiful inside and out — who touched everyone he met with kindness, laughter, and a depth of faith that lifted us all.

" Social media users also expressed their condolences, with one writing, "A tremendous actor. RIP," and another adding, "A beautiful tribute to a wonderful gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him. Our deepest condolences to dear Valerie and their lovely son and family.

" Anthony Guidera's legacy lives on through his work and the memories he created with those who knew him. His sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and fans, but his contributions to film and television will not be forgotten. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and no further details about memorial services have been released.

As the entertainment world mourns the loss of another talented actor, Guidera's performances continue to serve as a reminder of his skill and passion for his craft





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