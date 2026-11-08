XRP Ledger Community Debates 1500 TPS Limits as AI Scaling Promises Sharper Gains

XRP Ledger community director Vet challenges claims that 1,500 TPS is insufficient, citing Visa's actual load and AI-driven scalability advances for blockchain infrastructure.

A heated debate has erupted within the XRP Ledger community regarding whether its current throughput of 1,500 transactions per second is adequate for the future of global finance. Minus Wells, an X user, recently argued that matching this figure does not constitute a technological breakthrough, as it merely equals the average daily load of Visa's legacy system. This assertion has sparked significant discussion about how decentralized networks compare to traditional payment infrastructure.

Wells explicitly stated that 1,500 transactions per second is not the future of finance, dismissing even higher figures like 5,000 transactions per second as misleading metrics designed for engagement. He suggested that the community has been misled about the significance of these numbers, noting that achieving parity with traditional systems on normal days is not a unique achievement for blockchain technology. Critics argue that this focus on raw speed overlooks the practical realities of transaction settlement.

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However, financial data provides crucial context to this argument, revealing that VisaNet possesses a technical capacity ranging from 65,000 to over 83,000 transactions per second. Despite this massive theoretical ceiling, the actual average transaction volume sits significantly lower at approximately 8,100 to 8,500 transactions per second. This discrepancy highlights a common misunderstanding in industry comparisons, where peak technical potential is often confused with real-world operational efficiency.

Addressing these concerns, Vet, a prominent figure in the XRP ecosystem, argued that not every transaction requires immediate settlement within seconds to be effective for mass adoption. He emphasized that payment channels and higher-layer protocols, such as Dassie built on Interledger, are far better suited for handling the volume of mass micro-payments that characterize modern digital commerce. This approach shifts the burden of real-time processing to specialized layers, allowing the base layer to remain efficient.

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Vet further highlighted that Mastercard is actively seeking to expand its collaboration with the XRP Ledger by planning additional hackathons following a successful event at Swell. This initiative aims to leverage AI technology to enhance integration and utility for the decentralized network. The introduction of Batched Settlement, a feature launched on the XRP Ledger mainnet in October 2026, allows multiple transactions to be bundled and processed together, significantly improving institutional efficiency.

Looking ahead, Vet expressed strong confidence that Layer 1 blockchains will experience sharp scaling improvements, driven largely by advancements in artificial intelligence. He noted that the XRP Ledger, along with networks like Avalanche, Stellar, Tezos L1, Cardano's Leios experiments, and OP Mainnet swap tests, has published throughput figures or results below 5,000 transactions per second in recent tests. These figures, however, do not represent permanent limits but rather current benchmarks in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Vet questioned whether these lower test figures truly reflect the hard ceilings of these infrastructures, urging the community to consider whether they can handle the immense demand of future finance. He asserted that there is massive potential for significantly higher throughput as AI tools help optimize blockchain architecture and processing efficiency. The XRP Ledger Foundation director of community emphasized that continuous pushing for higher performance is already underway.

The introduction of batched settlement offers a compelling alternative to traditional financial systems by reducing latency and increasing throughput through aggregation. Vet added that batched settlement of institutions is good enough in the meantime to be very beneficial versus traditional finance. This pragmatic approach allows the network to demonstrate value while laying the groundwork for more advanced scaling solutions.

As the conversation continues, the consensus among experts suggests that raw transaction speed is not the sole determinant of a network's viability. Instead, the ability to handle different types of transactions through layered solutions and batch processing is becoming increasingly important. The XRP Ledger's strategy of combining immediate settlement capabilities with scalable batch processing aims to strike a balance between speed and efficiency.

The integration of AI into blockchain development represents a significant shift in how networks approach scalability challenges. By leveraging machine learning to optimize transaction routing and block validation, networks can potentially achieve higher throughput without compromising security. This technological advancement is expected to play a crucial role in the next phase of blockchain evolution.

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Mastercard's ongoing interest in the XRP Ledger signals growing institutional recognition of its potential. The planned hackathons will likely yield new applications and integrations that showcase the network's versatility. These efforts align with broader industry trends toward hybrid solutions that combine the strengths of traditional finance with the innovation of decentralized technology.

The debate over 1,500 transactions per second ultimately underscores the evolving nature of blockchain technology. As networks mature, the focus is shifting from raw speed to practical utility and scalability. The XRP Ledger's approach, which emphasizes layered solutions and institutional-grade features, positions it well for future growth.

Visa's actual usage patterns further illustrate that high capacity does not always equate to high demand. The gap between theoretical maximums and actual load provides critical context for evaluating the performance of decentralized networks. By focusing on real-world efficiency rather than theoretical limits, the XRP Ledger can demonstrate its value to a broader audience.

The role of AI in accelerating blockchain development cannot be overstated. As algorithms become more sophisticated, they will enable networks to process transactions more efficiently and securely. This technological leap is expected to address many of the scalability concerns that have previously hindered widespread adoption.

In conclusion, the XRP Ledger community stands at a pivotal moment in its development. The combination of innovative features like batched settlement and the promise of AI-driven scaling offers a clear path forward. By focusing on practical solutions and institutional partnerships, the network is poised to compete directly with the highest tiers of traditional payment processing capabilities.