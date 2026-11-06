'Very traumatized': Family mourns mom of five killed in apparent road rage shooting

For two weeks, the family of Rosa Hernandez Rivera has been praying for a miracle. Instead, they're mourning her death.

"We’re still in shock. We can’t believe it. We were hoping for a miracle, but unfortunately. Not the case this time," the victim's sister said.

You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. For two weeks, the family of Rosa Hernandez Rivera has been praying for a miracle. Instead, they're mourning her death.

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"It's a really hard time for us," her sister, Sonia Hernandez, said with tears running down her face. "I had a chance to say bye yesterday and today in the morning. ""She loved her kids. Worked for them," her sister said.

The now-deadly shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 near West 47th Street and South Western Avenue in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood when an unidentified driver pulled up next to the vehicle Rosa Hernandez Riviera was with her family and opened fire.by businesses on the block that was shared with NBC Chicago showed the incident unfolding. A minivan can be seen followed closely by what 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez says was a driver enraged by something that happened several blocks back.

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The shooting left her five children, especially the two who were in the car, traumatized. Her sister said they’re all dealing with this differently.

"They’re very traumatized about the situation. The same as all the family. We’re still in shock. We can’t believe it.

We were hoping for a miracle, but unfortunately. Not the case this time," Sonia Hernandez said. The family told NBC Chicago police are now investigating the case as a homicide, but no one is in custody as of Thursday night.

"The responsible person should turn themself in. This time was my sister, the next time they could get somebody else," Sonia Hernandez said.