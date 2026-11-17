INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown is on. The Super Bowl is 90 days away! But the Super Bowl is about more than what happens on the field. From large-scale stadium displays to graphics that transform entire cities, an Indianapolis company helps bring the event to life.

WRTV Indy company reflects on Super Bowl projectsNov 16, 2026 / 09:06 PM ESTBut the Super Bowl is about more than what happens on the field.

From large-scale stadium displays to graphics that transform entire cities, an Indianapolis company helps bring the event to life. Sport Graphics has worked on some of the biggest events in sports, including several Super Bowls, NCAA championships, and projects for the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers. Before the lights come on and fans fill the stands, Sport Graphics develops a detailed plan to decorate venues and create the visual elements fans see throughout the host city.

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Frank Hancock, the company’s founder and CEO, said Sport Graphics worked on the Super Bowl in Dallas at the stadium and throughout the event. The company later worked on Super Bowls in Indianapolis, New Orleans, and New York in 2014. Hancock said the company’s work expanded to include projects with the Colts, Pacers, NCAA and other major sporting events.

“We got to work with the Colts, the Pacers, started to decorate up at the point the RCA done and the fieldhouse, then when the NCAA started working here in 2000, we got associated with them, and started doing their national championships. ”The finished displays may look like a single image, but each project requires extensive planning, printing and installation. Sport Graphics can spend about a week printing and another week installing a project, depending on its size.

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Hancock compared some of the displays to wallpaper and said a Final Four bracket can require hundreds of rolls of printed material.

“To print takes about a week. It takes about a week to install. Again, it all depends on how big it is. People don’t understand and some people think it’s a big banner on there.

Is that Taylor Swift? Well yeah, it is but 32 stories tall. It’s almost like a wall paper. When we put the bracket up for the Final Four, that’s like 600 roles of 30-40 feet-long material, four feet wide.

” One of the company’s most recognizable projects came when Indianapolis hosted the Super Bowl in 2012. Sport Graphics created a 250-foot-tall Lombardi Trophy display on the JW Marriott, turning the downtown hotel into a prominent image of Super Bowl week.

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“This has grown, it’s been very successful, and we’re coast to coast doing events. ” The players may get the spotlight on game day, but Sport Graphics helps create the visual backdrop that defines the event for fans in the stadium, across the host city, and watching from home.